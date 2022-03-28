School picture day on St. Patrick's Day: What could go wrong? Apparently, the photos

It sounded like a fun idea: Hold school picture day on St. Patrick's Day.

It turned out, photos of the students at an elementary school in Indiana did not come out the way anyone expected.

The problem? The pictures were shot in front of a green screen background, which are commonly used in films, news and weather reports. The green screen essentially lets you put whatever background images you want.

Since it was St. Patrick's Day, a lot of the kids wore green. So whatever was on the background image, ended up on the kids.

Everyone seemed to get a kick out of it.

"It was kind of hard to explain to him what was happening because he's six, but as soon as he saw all the different options, he was just laughing because it looks like he's a fence or looks like he's a field," parent Amanda Snow said. "So he thought it was really funny."

The principal sent a message home to parents saying, "Don't worry, the photography studio can fix this in post-production."

However, some of the parents said they liked the green screen photos so much, they asked for copies of those, too.