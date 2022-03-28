ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

School picture day on St. Patrick's Day: What could go wrong? Apparently, the photos

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nq7WP_0ervNB9p00

It sounded like a fun idea: Hold school picture day on St. Patrick's Day.

It turned out, photos of the students at an elementary school in Indiana did not come out the way anyone expected.

The problem? The pictures were shot in front of a green screen background, which are commonly used in films, news and weather reports. The green screen essentially lets you put whatever background images you want.

Since it was St. Patrick's Day, a lot of the kids wore green. So whatever was on the background image, ended up on the kids.

Everyone seemed to get a kick out of it.

RELATED: Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

"It was kind of hard to explain to him what was happening because he's six, but as soon as he saw all the different options, he was just laughing because it looks like he's a fence or looks like he's a field," parent Amanda Snow said. "So he thought it was really funny."

The principal sent a message home to parents saying, "Don't worry, the photography studio can fix this in post-production."

However, some of the parents said they liked the green screen photos so much, they asked for copies of those, too.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Photo gallery: Even the dogs love St. Patrick’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve got a spirited bunch of dogs here in Indy. (OK, spirited owners, but who’s keeping tabs?) In today’s On A Good Note, we asked for photos of your pets dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day. They’re rolling in and we already can’t stand the cuteness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Free Lance-Star

Book Corner: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these picture books

If you are getting ready to wear green for St. Patrick’s Day, Central Rappahannock Regional Library has additional ways to help you celebrate. Use Mango Languages to learn helpful Irish phrases (librarypoint.org/resource) and if you have a child in your life, watch CRRL librarian Katie present a special Grow A Reader class celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with stories, songs and rhymes (librarypoint.org/grow-a-reader). The library also has books for children of all ages to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a silly story or learn more about Irish history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
NorthEast Times

St. Patrick’s Day

Music awakening all over soiled earth. from roped ends, swing out tolling. of St. Patrick’s dreamlike vision. to save from sin my ancestors. Diane Sahms-Guarnieri, a native Philadelphia poet living in Lawndale since 1986, is author of four full-length poetry collections and most recently a chapbook, COVID-19 2020 A Poetic Journal (Moonstone Press, 2021). Published in North American Review, Sequestrum Journal of Literature & Arts and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal, among others, she is poetry editor at North of Oxford’s online literary journal and teleworks full-time for the government. http://www.dianesahms-guarnieri.com/.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFTV

Photos: St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Boston

St. Patrick's Day Parade-Boston U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, commander of the U.S.S. Constitution, waves while marching in the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. The traditional parade was held Sunday in the neighborhood for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)
BOSTON, MA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy