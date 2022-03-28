Hundreds gather to honor Rocklin star athlete

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – Hundreds of people gathered in Rocklin to honor a high school student-athlete who was fatally hit by a car on March 19.

Students, friends, family and faculty remembered Anthony Williams at the Youth Basketball Academy Sunday.

Williams’ older sister, Queenisha Wade, who began raising him when she was just a teen after they lost their parents, said he turned out to be a wonderful young man despite so many challenges.

“I really loved him so much. My heart is truly broken,” Wade said.

Williams played basketball for Whitney High School until he transferred to Inderkum High School in his senior year.

“He was the closest thing I had to a brother. He wanted to play basketball, that’s all he wanted to do. It just makes me sad what happened because I knew how good he was,” said Whitney teammate Boston Graf.

Nick French, one of Williams’ former coaches, said he believed the student-athlete was more than just a basketball player. He was someone who connected with everyone, including younger kids.

“That was my goal, to see him graduate from high school, go on to do great things and be able to watch him on TV one day,” French said.

Whitney High School, Inderkum High School and the Youth Basketball Academy Sunday plan on naming scholarships after Williams.

