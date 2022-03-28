ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Hundreds gather to honor Rocklin star athlete

By Julian Tack, Rowena Shaddox, Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZXKj_0ervN5wi00

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – Hundreds of people gathered in Rocklin to honor a high school student-athlete who was fatally hit by a car on March 19.

Students, friends, family and faculty remembered Anthony Williams at the Youth Basketball Academy Sunday.

Williams’ older sister, Queenisha Wade, who began raising him when she was just a teen after they lost their parents, said he turned out to be a wonderful young man despite so many challenges.

“I really loved him so much. My heart is truly broken,” Wade said.

Coach: Basketball star killed in Rocklin crash found ‘home’ on the court

Williams played basketball for Whitney High School until he transferred to Inderkum High School in his senior year.

“He was the closest thing I had to a brother. He wanted to play basketball, that’s all he wanted to do. It just makes me sad what happened because I knew how good he was,” said Whitney teammate Boston Graf.

Nick French, one of Williams’ former coaches, said he believed the student-athlete was more than just a basketball player. He was someone who connected with everyone, including younger kids.

“That was my goal, to see him graduate from high school, go on to do great things and be able to watch him on TV one day,” French said.

Whitney High School, Inderkum High School and the Youth Basketball Academy Sunday plan on naming scholarships after Williams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Family of teen fatally struck in Rocklin wants answers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of an 18-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car over the weekend is looking for answers. Anthony Williams was killed when a car struck him while he walked along Lonetree Boulevard in Rocklin on Saturday night. FOX40 spoke to Williams’ 14-year-old niece, Nyasia Wade, who said her […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Seriously injured man missing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a seriously injured man who disappeared from UC Davis Medical Center is asking for help finding him.  Michael Hall, also known as Mikey, suffers from schizophrenia and was supposed to be inside UC Davis Medical Center recovering from life-threatening injuries.  “He needs to be in the proper facility,” […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Family of East Bay teen found dead searches for answers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The family of East Bay teen Marcella Garcia is still looking for answers after she was found shot dead in a Sacramento apartment last week. “My daughter was always happy making everyone smile, a beautiful voice,” Marcella’s father Raul Garcia said. “She was my everything you know.” Raul and his niece Bianca […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
Rocklin, CA
Crime & Safety
Rocklin, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Remarkable Woman: Janice Davis

(KTXL) — What makes a woman remarkable? For each of those we love, it could be 1,000 little things. Back in December, FOX40 started asking everyone in the Sacramento Valley to tell us about the remarkable women in their lives. Out of the huge response, FOX40 has picked four finalists who are eligible to win prizes […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitney High School#Inderkum High School#French#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified teams absent from golf tournament amid strike

NICOLAUS, Calif. (KTXL) — The impacts of the Sacramento City Unified strike have reverberated beyond the classroom. Sports matches and practices throughout the district have been called off for the time being. In Sutter County, several SCUSD golf teams were scheduled to compete in a regional tournament Monday, but that never happened.  Dozens of high […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy