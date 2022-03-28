ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Earl Harlan White

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

KINGSPORT - Earl Harlan White, 88, of Kingsport, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Community...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings

KINGSPORT - Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings, 74, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Indian Path Community Hospital. Mike was born on August 1, 1947 in Kingsport, TN. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2002 after 26 years of dedicated service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Dewayne Vermillion

KINGSPORT - Donald Dewayne Vermillion, 78, of Kingsport, passed away early Friday morning, March 26, 2022, at The Wexford House. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harvey Keith Herron

KINGSPORT - Harvey Keith Herron, 78, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Colonial Height Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN. A Celebration of Life Service...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley Lou Skeen

KINGSPORT - Shirley Lou Skeen, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Roy and Eva (Burton) Russell in Church Hill, on June 6, 1942. Shirley’s final wish was to be cremated. The family will receive...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Webster Richardson

KINGSPORT - Joyce Webster Richardson, age 86, of Kingsport, formerly of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Dr....
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tammy Kenkel

MT. CARMEL - Tammy Kenkel, 60 of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord, Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Ketron High School. Tammy was employed at Montgomery Dental for a number of years. She was a longtime member of West View Baptist Church. Tammy was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She was a very caring and generous lady.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Debra Short

Debra Short passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2000. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Short family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ann K. Smythe

Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lew Kiser officiating. Bryon Fogleman will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Samuel R. Carroll

KINGSPORT - Samuel R. Carroll, 70, Kingsport, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Samuel R. Carroll’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Georgia Greer

CHURCH HILL – Georgia Greer, 79, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bobby Eldridge Brooks, Sr.

KINGSPORT – Bobby Eldridge Brooks, Sr., 76 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Mooresburg, TN, lived in Kingsport for most of his life. He graduated from Lynn View High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Bobby was retired from TN Eastman following 31 of service, where he worked as an Information Systems Coordinator. He was a member of VFW Charles DeWitt Post #3382 and Gravely Ruritan. Bobby spent 50 years involved with recreational sports in the Bloomingdale Community including being a Babe Ruth Baseball District Commissioner for East TN for 24 years. Bobby enjoyed playing golf and taking trips with Kathy. He was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr.

He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr. -80, departed to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. A loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Catherine Clement Kiss

KNOXVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church for former Times-News reporter Mary Catherine Clement Kiss, 93, who passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021. Born August 28, 1928, Mary was raised by Dr. Hugh Wilfred Clement and Pearl Sammons Clement in the coal camp of Tom’s Creek, Virginia. After graduating Valedictorian from high school, she continued her education, earning a degree in journalism from the University of Michigan. Moving to Kingsport, she then joined the reporting staff at the Times-News. Employed from 1950-1990 and winning two first place awards from the Tennessee Press Association, Mary worked as a full-time journalist while raising three children with her husband Alvin J. Kiss. From her first movie star interview to her work covering area environmental issues, Mary blazed a trail for working women as she investigated local news and supported the interests of her community. Her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren are so proud of and will always love her, our Grandmary.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dwayne Brewer

ROGERSVILLE - Dwayne Brewer, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Hospital after a period of declining health. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Edward Armstrong, Sr.

CHURCH HILL – James Edward Armstrong, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia Fuller

Patricia Fuller, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Fuller family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring

Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring, loving wife of David, mother of Laura and Jeremy, grandmother of Will, passed away in her sleep Monday, March 21st. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Grover Starnes officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stephen M. Emmons

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Stephen M. Emmons, 53 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday March 26, 2022, while in the comfort of his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Colonial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Taylor Barham III

Jimmy Taylor Barham III, 57, of Kingsport, TN, went on to his heavenly home on Friday, March 25, 2022. To see full obit, please visit trinitymemorialcenters.com. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Barham family.
KINGSPORT, TN

