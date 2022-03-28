ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk considering creating a new social media platform

By John Clark
 1 day ago

(WTVO) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is giving “serious thought” to creating a new social media platform after saying that Twitter doesn’t allow for free speech.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?” he tweeted on Friday.

He later said he was considering creating his own platform.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy,” he said, and wondered if Twitter “rigorously adheres to this principle.”

Twitter and other social media platforms have come under scrutiny for blocking content that does not conform to its moderation rules, but critics have complained the companies ban users and content for not following an ideological line.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a Twitter alternative called Truth Social in February after being banned from Twitter in 2021. Other platforms, including Parler, Rumble, and Getter have tried to lure users away from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, according to CNBC .

Parler itself was removed from Apple’s App store after allegations that it was used to incite violence during the January 6th, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, but was later re-added.

Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

The weirdest thing about Elon Musk and Grimes’ relationship, and the thing that almost no one wants to admit, is that it’s at least kinda cute. The CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and the musician born Claire Boucher are both polarizing figures, to be put it lightly.
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
Elon Musk says SpaceX's huge Starship rocket will 'hopefully' launch on 1st orbital flight in May

SpaceX's huge Starship rocket for eventual trips to the moon and Mars could go orbital for the first time just two months from now, if all goes according to plan. SpaceX is developing Starship to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond. The vehicle consists of two elements: a first-stage booster called Super Heavy and an upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship.
Elon Musk's New Ukraine Tweets: What Is The Tesla Chieftain Saying?

It seems that a day cannot go by without a bizarre Elon Musk tweet. This time around, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive is using his Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account to question the sincerity of those supporting Ukraine’s struggle against Russia’s military invasion. What Happened: Earlier...
Elon Musk Warns Not All Would Be Hunky-Dory With A 'United Earth'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the danger to a “United Earth” is that it may result in a collective fall or ossification of civilization. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that humanity should take to heart lessons from the rise and fall of different civilizations around the world.
Who will be the first trillionaire? Study predicts Elon Musk in 2024.

A new study from Tipalti Approve compared the annual net worth of the world's wealthiest people, predicting how soon they will reach a personal valuation of one trillion dollars. Elon Musk will be the first to reach the milestone — as quickly as 2024, based on analysis of average yearly growth trends.
Elon Musk’s business ties to China create unease in Washington

Elon Musk’s ties to China are causing unease in Washington, including among some Republican lawmakers who have been among the billionaire entrepreneur’s ardent supporters. The concerns center on the potential for China to gain access to the classified information possessed by Mr. Musk’s closely held Space Exploration Technologies Corp., including through SpaceX’s foreign suppliers that might have ties to Beijing.
Elon Musk Unveils Roadmap of His Next Revolutionary Projects

Little by little, Elon Musk is setting up the innovations to which he intends to devote himself in the next decade. No doubt galvanized by the success of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX, he sees things big. We can reasonably expect projects that are likely to surprise even his most fervent fans.
Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has been on something of a roll lately. Shares recently topped $1,000 again. That helped push the stock back into the exclusive club of companies with market capitalizations over $1 trillion. The company also just launched production at its Berlin Gigafactory replete with a brief dance routine from Musk.
Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk

If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
Elon Musk Is Vaccinated, Gets Second Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

According to Elon Musk's Monday morning Twitter page, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. The billionaire visionary has faced questions and criticism in the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Those who remember his disdain for COVID-19 lockdowns may wonder, is Musk vaccinated against COVID-19?
