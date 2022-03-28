Elon Musk considering creating a new social media platform

(WTVO) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is giving “serious thought” to creating a new social media platform after saying that Twitter doesn’t allow for free speech.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?” he tweeted on Friday.

He later said he was considering creating his own platform.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy,” he said, and wondered if Twitter “rigorously adheres to this principle.”

Twitter and other social media platforms have come under scrutiny for blocking content that does not conform to its moderation rules, but critics have complained the companies ban users and content for not following an ideological line.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a Twitter alternative called Truth Social in February after being banned from Twitter in 2021. Other platforms, including Parler, Rumble, and Getter have tried to lure users away from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, according to CNBC .

Parler itself was removed from Apple’s App store after allegations that it was used to incite violence during the January 6th, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, but was later re-added.

