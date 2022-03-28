ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Man United are a commercial club... He'd be better off at a football club': Holland boss Louis van Gaal tells countryman Erik ten Hag to REJECT the Old Trafford job, after seeing their issues first-hand

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Louis Van Gaal has told Erik ten Hag not to take the Manchester United manager's job, warning they are more of a business than a football club.

Sportsmail revealed last week that the Ajax boss had been interviewed as United look to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

But Van Gaal - sacked by United hours after lifting the FA Cup in 2016 - told his fellow Dutchman to look elsewhere for his next job.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is one of the leading candidates to become Man United manager
But Holland manager Louis van Gaal has warned his countryman against taking the job

'Erik ten Hag is a great manager and that's good for Manchester United, but Manchester United are a commercial club,' Van Gaal said. 'I'm not going to advise him but he should choose a football club, not a commercial one.'

Van Gaal has been outspoken about how financial matters often made life difficult during his time at United.

The Holland coach, 70, bemoaned long pre-season tours and the club's recruitment process, views echoed by Jose Mourinho.

Ten Hag is a wanted man across Europe, with his Ajax deal ending in 2023. United are also keen on Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui.

Van Gaal won the FA Cup in his two years as United boss but was sacked shortly before United moved to bring Mourinho in as manager.

Van Gaal said United are 'a commercial club' and that Ten Hag should join 'a football club'

The now Holland manager worked alongside Ed Woodward as chief executive at United, who was often perceived as focusing on raising revenue off the pitch but unable to deliver success on it.

Richard Arnold took the reigns from Woodward in the day-to-day running of the club on February 1 and will oversee United's appointment of a new long-term manager at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal has been critical of Woodward in the past. Talking to the BBC after his United sacking, he said: 'I can imagine Woodward chooses Mourinho. He is a top coach. He has won a lot of titles. More than me.

'What I don't like is Woodward contacting my successor, knowing in his mind he will replace me and he keeps his mouth shut for six months. Every Friday I had to go into press conferences and be asked what I thought about the rumours. What does that do to the authority of the coach?

Mauricio Pochettino is also in contention for the United job alongside Ten Hag

'To win the FA Cup when, for six months, the media has a noose round my neck, is my biggest achievement.

'I spoke to Woodward the day after that game. His argument was that I was only going to be there for one more year and Mourinho would be there for three, four or five. I appreciate he hired a private plane to get me back to Portugal but his arguments were not good enough.'

Now as Holland manager, Van Gaal is preparing his side for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They meet Germany in a friendly on Tuesday night.

United, meanwhile, are sixth in the Premier League standings and four points off Arsenal, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying place.

The Gunners have a game in hand on United, whose pursuit of the top four resumes at the weekend when they host Leicester at Old Trafford.

