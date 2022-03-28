ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croydon, PA

Croyden Site, Which Once Issued Legal Tender, May Eventually Deal in Chicken Tenders

 1 day ago

The former Wells Fargo branch in Croydon may become a Checkers drive-thru fast-food site.Image via Gary Tucker at Creative Commons.

The building at 399 Route 13 in Croyden was accustomed to drive-through customers with checks because a Wells Fargo branch once occupied it. The bank has closed, which may pave the way for the former check site to become a Checkers site. Tom Sofield gave wing to the story in Levittown Now.

Wells Fargo closed its Bristol Township location at the onset of the pandemic, a move numerous financial institutions faced.

In a proposal to replace it, the quick-service brand proposed to keep the structure, remodel it for food service, and continue it as a commercial venue.

The interior would be renovated to a one-thirds/two-thirds split between the fast-food chain and a convenience store. The bank’s drive-thru window is scheduled to remain, as it is aptly suited to food service.

The inside refurbishment is not expected to offer seating; however, a small outdoor seating area is under consideration.

Traffic implications are still being weighed.

More on this planned Checkers location is at Levittown Now.

