Fullerton, CA

Elderly man struck, killed by driver in Fullerton

By with reporting by Nancy Fontan, Fareeha Rehman
 1 day ago

An elderly man was struck and killed by a driver early Monday morning in Fullerton.

The incident caused Chapman Avenue to be closed in both directions from Harrington Drive to Victoria Drive, Fullerton Police tweeted around 5:54 a.m. The roads reopened by 10 a.m.

Sergeant Brandon Clyde said a person was driving westbound on Chapman when they struck an elderly man who was crossing outside of a crosswalk, north to south on Chapman.

The pedestrian had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity will eventually be released by the Orange County Coroner.

According to police, the driver stayed on the scene. Clyde added that police do not anticipate any charges being filed.

Any witnesses with information about this incident are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org

