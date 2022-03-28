ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Baseball, lacrosse stars highlight first Player of the Week nominees for spring sports

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqoWz_0ervMldE00

Every week this sports season, fans across Delmarva will have the chance to vote for the Delmarva Now Player of the Week.

Nominees are selected based on their performance over the previous seven days: March 21-27.

Anyone can submit a candidate for consideration by emailing abranch@delmarvanow.com or dailytimessports@delmarvanow.com. You must email the athlete's name, school, sport, and stats from that week.

Votes will only be counted from the poll below. Do not email your vote.

Voting will open on Monday and close on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. A breakdown of each athlete's week is available underneath. The winner will be announced on the Delmarva Now and Shore Sports Facebook pages, as well as @MyDelmarvaNow and @DelmarvaScores on Twitter.

Here are the nominees for this week:

Julian Sabo (James M. Bennett Boys Lacrosse)

Cole Swift (Snow Hill Baseball)

  • Pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts and only 1 run allowed during their win over Kent County on March 22.

Turner Sevigny (James M. Bennett Baseball)

  • Hit a two-run walk off home run for the Clippers in their season-opening win over Queen Anne's on March 23.

Miranda Mears (Parkside Girls Lacrosse)

  • Scored eight goals in their win over Worcester Prep on March 23.

Lilli Gordon (James M. Bennett Girls Lacrosse)

  • Scored seven goals in their win over Easton on March 23.

Cross Ferrara (Salisbury University Men's Lacrosse)

  • Scored six goals in their win over Whittier on March 26.

Note: If you can't see the poll above, you can also vote by clicking on this link.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys lacrosse preview, 2022

Not everyone is cut out to be a faceoff specialist. The position requires so many little nuances that take hours and hours of practice to perfect. Throw in the physicality of the role, the pressure of trying to secure possession of the ball for the team, and the fact that time on the field is usually limited to just a few seconds, and it’s easy to understand why few players choose to volunteer for the job.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Salisbury, MD
Sports
WETM 18 News

Coon hits RBI double in Virginia softball sweep

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon continues to produce at the plate. The freshman third base/utility player hit an RBI double in the top of third inning in the University of Virginia’s 6-5 win at Boston College Sunday. The win completed a weekend series sweep over the Eagles for the Cavaliers (21-12). Coon leads […]
ELMIRA, NY
Baltimore Times

Softball: University of Maryland Eastern Shore

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — After suffering a tough defeat a day ago, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore softball team bounced back to grab two conference wins over the North Carolina Central University Eagles on Sunday (March 27). They won the first game 7-6, which was a continuation of...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse Players#Baseball Players#Delmarva Now Player#The Delmarva#Snow Hill Baseball#Clippers#Parkside Girls Lacrosse#Cross Ferrara Lrb
Cape Gazette

Basketball Skills, Drills, and Play

Our 1-hour sessions will focus on teaching, improving, and playing the game of basketball. The Skills, Drills, and Play program will run for 6-weeks. The goal of Skills, Drills, and Play is to have players improve on the following:. Understanding of the game of basketball. Proper dribbling, passing, and shooting...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Base Ball Club opens season April 3

Lewes Base Ball Club will open its season at noon, Sunday April 3, against the club from Elkton, Md. A traditional doubleheader will take place using 1864 rules. The game will be played on the field at the Villages at Five Points. The Lewes Base Ball Club plays by 1864...
LEWES, DE
Baltimore Times

College Baseball: Delaware State

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland – University of Maryland Eastern Shore pitcher Derrick Rabb Jr. was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference co-Pitcher of the Week for his effort this past Saturday (March 26) against Delaware State University, sharing the honors with Norfolk State’s James Deloatch. In the first half of the...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

2K+
Followers
434
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy