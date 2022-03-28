ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Four arrested in drive-by shooting of a Monroe Police car

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D64GA_0ervMfKs00

Four Monroe men were arrested following an early morning shooting Sunday that involved shots being fired at a Monroe Police Department patrol unit.

According to an arrest warrant filed by the Monroe Police Department, four Monroe men are being charged with the following:

  • Xavian Bolton, 20 – One count of Attempted first degree murder, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated assault, one count of assault by drive-by shooting, one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance Schedule 1, one count of flight from an officer and aggravated flight from an officer, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon
  • Kilarrius Owens, 21 – One count of Illegal possession of stolen firearms and one count of possession of a dangerous controlled substance Schedule 1
  • Jamari DeBurr, 19 – One count of Illegal possession of stolen firearms and one count of possession of a dangerous controlled substance Schedule 1
  • Rayshawn Hollins, 22 – One count of possession of illegal firearms

The incident occurred at 2 a.m., according to the affidavit. Authorities witnessed Bilton driving a white Nissan and shot four times at a marked MPD patrol unit while traveling South on Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Road approaching Harvester Drive.

Authorities said Bilton sped away while attempting to evade the vehicle behind him. According to the affidavit, Bilton was driving more than 70 miles per hour while trying to escape the police vehicles.

Bilton continued to break the speed limit while driving in the opposite lane, authorities said. The vehicle eventually stopped in a driveway of the 4000 block of Booker Street and authorities apprehended all four suspects.

Police said approximately 45 grams of marijuana, a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and two loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handguns were found.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan addressed the shooting and subsequent arrests at a joint appearance on Sunday.

"The four individuals that were inside of that car, we know them," Zordan said. "We've dealt with them before. Some of them are out on gun charges. Some of them are out on bail with drug charges. There were marijuana inside the car. These are repeat offenders. In my opinion, they shouldn't have been out on the street shooting at officers."

Gun violence has plagued our city for too long, Ellis said.

"The women and men of Monroe PD are putting their lives on the line every single night for you and I, and everyday to protect us," Ellis said. "Everyday that they suit up, they leave families and loved ones behind, not knowing that this could be the last shift that they work."

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Man arrested in car-to-car shooting death on SR-94 faces judge

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman on State Route 94 is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Thomas Evans III, 47, was taken into custody Saturday morning at his La Mesa home, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said. The victim, 27-year-old Saundralina Williams...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe Police searching for second suspect in First Degree Rape of a Minor case

Content Warning: The following article discusses content that surrounds Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating James Wilhite. He is wanted for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Computer-aided Solicitation of a juvenile. His involvement in the First Degree Rape […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Gun Violence#Firearms#Drive By Shooting#Mpd
KNOE TV8

Man in Monroe violently beaten in the head with 2x4

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police say a Monroe man is accused of beating another person with a 2x4 piece of lumber. According to an arrest report, it happened in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood on Owl Street Friday morning. Monroe police say Maurice O. Archie, who lives nearby on Gayton...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Suspect for fatal Thelma Drive shooting is in custody, charged with Second Degree Murder

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Isaac C. Bradley has been taken into custody for the March 5, 2022, Thelma Drive shooting. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bradley was charged with Second Degree Murder. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, they have obtained an arrest warrant […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nissan
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Girls Shot After Young Men Reach Into Their Car, Police Say

Two teenage girls sitting in a car were shot near Temple University’s Liacouras Center after a group of young men tried to reach into their vehicle and a girl in the backseat used pepper spray on the young men, police said. Both teens were in stable condition, Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
The News-Star

The News-Star

842
Followers
573
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy