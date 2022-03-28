Four arrested in drive-by shooting of a Monroe Police car

Four Monroe men were arrested following an early morning shooting Sunday that involved shots being fired at a Monroe Police Department patrol unit.

According to an arrest warrant filed by the Monroe Police Department, four Monroe men are being charged with the following:

Xavian Bolton, 20 – One count of Attempted first degree murder, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated assault, one count of assault by drive-by shooting, one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance Schedule 1, one count of flight from an officer and aggravated flight from an officer, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon

Kilarrius Owens, 21 – One count of Illegal possession of stolen firearms and one count of possession of a dangerous controlled substance Schedule 1

Jamari DeBurr, 19 – One count of Illegal possession of stolen firearms and one count of possession of a dangerous controlled substance Schedule 1

Rayshawn Hollins, 22 – One count of possession of illegal firearms

The incident occurred at 2 a.m., according to the affidavit. Authorities witnessed Bilton driving a white Nissan and shot four times at a marked MPD patrol unit while traveling South on Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Road approaching Harvester Drive.

Authorities said Bilton sped away while attempting to evade the vehicle behind him. According to the affidavit, Bilton was driving more than 70 miles per hour while trying to escape the police vehicles.

Bilton continued to break the speed limit while driving in the opposite lane, authorities said. The vehicle eventually stopped in a driveway of the 4000 block of Booker Street and authorities apprehended all four suspects.

Police said approximately 45 grams of marijuana, a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and two loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handguns were found.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan addressed the shooting and subsequent arrests at a joint appearance on Sunday.

"The four individuals that were inside of that car, we know them," Zordan said. "We've dealt with them before. Some of them are out on gun charges. Some of them are out on bail with drug charges. There were marijuana inside the car. These are repeat offenders. In my opinion, they shouldn't have been out on the street shooting at officers."

Gun violence has plagued our city for too long, Ellis said.

"The women and men of Monroe PD are putting their lives on the line every single night for you and I, and everyday to protect us," Ellis said. "Everyday that they suit up, they leave families and loved ones behind, not knowing that this could be the last shift that they work."

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.