ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NETKN_0ervMeS900

( The Hill ) — The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Chris Rock is declining to file a police report after being slapped by actor Will Smith in a shocking altercation during the Oscars broadcast.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” a statement obtained early Monday by ITK said following the awards show in Los Angeles.

“The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the LAPD said in a statement, which appeared to refer to the confrontation between Smith and Rock.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” the statement said.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars after joke about his wife

Just hours earlier on Sunday, “King Richard” star Smith interrupted Rock and slapped him onstage after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting a trophy at the 94th annual awards show.

Rock then said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me” as Smith walked away.

Smith could then be heard yelling at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

“That was uh…greatest night in the history of television,” Rock, 57, said, before not making any further reference on-air to the incident.

Minutes after the altercation, Smith took to the stage again — as the Oscar winner in the “Best Actor” category.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said of the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, the title role he played in “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Oscar Slap: “There Are Big Consequences Because Nobody Is OK With What Happened”

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of ABC’s The View and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors, said today that she accepts Will Smith’s apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, but she added: “There are consequences. There are big consequences because nobody is OK with what happened. Nobody, nobody, nobody.” Goldberg also explained why producers did not publicly console Rock during the telecast and said she supported producer Will Packer’s decision to not eject Smith from the event. Watch the entire View segment below. Hollywood Reacts To The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
WNCT

‘Torture and murder’: Ronald Greene case turns cop vs. cop

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police investigators who pressed within days to charge troopers in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene told lawmakers Tuesday that commanders rejected their concerns and told them to suppress graphic video of the Black motorist’s final moments that the agency’s own expert described as “torture and murder.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS LA

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shuttle Driver Files $20M Lawsuit Over LAPD Traffic Stop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A production driver for the television series “Grey’s Anatomy” filed a lawsuit Thursday against Los Angeles police, claiming he was racially profiled about a year ago when he was allegedly stopped and detained by officers who erroneously believed he was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. The civil complaint filed on behalf of 31-year-old Ernest Simon, who is Black, seeks $20 million in damages, according to the law firm Larson LLP. In his complaint, Simon alleges that he was on the job for Disney — driving a rented Ford production van during an on-location shoot in Tarzana...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Police#Lapd#Itk
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy