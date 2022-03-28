Area Painters, Showing Grape Interest in Local Art, to Capture Bucks County Vineyards on Canvas

Several artists participating in the Bucks County Wine & Arts Trail program will be creating works onsite. Image via Thor at Creative Commons.

Local artist will soon fan out across the vineyards of the Bucks County Wine & Arts Trail, painting fertile landscapes as they emerge from winter and burst forth. The particulars behind the initiative were sketched out in the Bucks County Herald.

The trail is a collaborative project between Visit Bucks County and the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County. The year-long opportunity, which renews each October, invites participants to travel from vineyard to vineyard, taking in the beauty, learning about the process, and enjoying samples.

Artists will work between April and July to capture the process of growing grapes, harvesting them, and aging them into fine wines. They can either appear onsite and paint plein air or photograph the locations for later reference.

The final works will then return to the participating vineyards where they will be displayed. The pieces will be weatherproofed to ensure they remain undamaged.

Next July, the panels can be purchased at a sale and reception at Freeman Hall in Doylestown.

By visiting the stops on the trail, members of the public can also receive a free set of note-card versions of the works, along with artist information.

More on this artistic opportunity with the Bucks County Wine & Arts Trail is at the Bucks County Herald.