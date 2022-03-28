ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Area Painters, Showing Grape Interest in Local Art, to Capture Bucks County Vineyards on Canvas

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DH7Ox_0ervMZzO00
Several artists participating in the Bucks County Wine & Arts Trail program will be creating works onsite.Image via Thor at Creative Commons.

Local artist will soon fan out across the vineyards of the Bucks County Wine & Arts Trail, painting fertile landscapes as they emerge from winter and burst forth. The particulars behind the initiative were sketched out in the Bucks County Herald.

The trail is a collaborative project between Visit Bucks County and the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County. The year-long opportunity, which renews each October, invites participants to travel from vineyard to vineyard, taking in the beauty, learning about the process, and enjoying samples.

Artists will work between April and July to capture the process of growing grapes, harvesting them, and aging them into fine wines. They can either appear onsite and paint plein air or photograph the locations for later reference.

The final works will then return to the participating vineyards where they will be displayed. The pieces will be weatherproofed to ensure they remain undamaged.

Next July, the panels can be purchased at a sale and reception at Freeman Hall in Doylestown.

By visiting the stops on the trail, members of the public can also receive a free set of note-card versions of the works, along with artist information.

More on this artistic opportunity with the Bucks County Wine & Arts Trail is at the Bucks County Herald.

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Art show to spotlight local Appalachian talent and regional beauty

KINGSPORT — “Leaf & Root & Berry” opens April 8 at Create Appalachia’s new Kingsport Center for Art and Technology at 225 W. Center St. The Appalachian Mountains are home to one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the United States. The region’s artists draw inspiration from this abundance and celebrate it.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
yankodesign.com

Miscellaneous Side Table created from waste marble fragments

Miscellaneous is a word that means a collection of various random things. It is a term used to describe items of different characteristics grouped in one. People don’t usually pay attention to it, but every article is deemed necessary. The Miscellaneous Side Table got its name from the idea...
DESIGN
country1037fm.com

Duo Art Show Featuring Local Artist in North Carolina

Let me introduce you to Pam Singh and Michelle Cherqui Levi. These women are powerhouses when you think about art and culture. We can meet these two amazing artists on April 2nd at The McDowell Arts Center from 5pm to 8:30pm. Put this address in your phone to remember 123 E McDowell St, Matthews, NC 28105. Now let’s talk about Pam and Michelle because you’ll want them on April 2, 2022.
MATTHEWS, NC
WDVM 25

Artists at Capital Art & Craft Festival show support for Ukraine

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival is back at the Dulles Expo Center, and a handful of artists here are using this opportunity to help Ukraine. The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival feature over 200 artists with various art pieces, including handmade jewelry, paintings, and more. One artist Christine […]
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Grapes#Area Painters#Thor At Creative Commons#Visit Bucks County
thedailytexan.com

‘(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow’ highlights 17th-century Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi’s journey as an artist

Sliding on a virtual reality headset and stepping into virtual 17th century Italy, viewers can immerse themselves in the trials and tribulations of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, known for “Judith Slaying Holofernes.” On March 13, the production companies of Fat Red Bird and Monkey Frame held the world premiere of “(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow,” a VR experience at South by Southwest.
VISUAL ART
Axios Twin Cities

Banksy exhibit heading to Minneapolis puts price tag on street art

A traveling exhibit of Banksy's art coming to Minneapolis this May will be an expensive ticket, begging the question: would the anonymous street artist even approve?What's happening: Basic tickets to "The Art of Banksy," an unauthorized exhibition of 100 works from private collectors, range from $40-$70, depending on the day and time.The confusion: Banksy is known for displaying work in unexpected and public (read: free) places. The big picture: Traveling exhibits like "The Art of Banksy" and "Immersive Van Gogh," which also stopped in Minneapolis, are raking in some serious cash."Immersive Van Gogh," run by the same group, sold 4.5...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoptown Chronicle

Local students’ artwork on display at Alhambra Theatre

The home of the Pennyroyal Arts Council is decked out with artwork by local students for a free exhibit that will be open to the public through the end of March. More than 170 pieces of artwork are displayed inside the Alhambra Theatre’s gallery and in the front windows of the South Main Street building for the Youth Art Month exhibit.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
ARTnews

Rare Work by Paris Salon’s First Female History Painter Is Acquired by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. In 1791, Marie-Guillemine Benoist became the first woman to show a history painting at the prestigious Paris Salon with Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell, a masterwork of the genre that was squirreled away for centuries after its creation—until now. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has announced the acquisition of the Benoist work, making it just one of three paintings by the artist currently held in U.S. collections. It will be exhibited for the first time since the 1791 exhibition starting tomorrow. “Having remained with the descendants of its first owner for over 200 years,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dornob.com

Layers of White Paper Spring to Life in Sculptures by Ayumi Shibata

In the hands of skilled artists, even the most basic of materials can glow — literally. All Ayumi Shibata needs is paper, a blade, and a light source to create otherworldly scenes packed with intricate details. The Japan-born artist takes inspiration from nature and cities alike to craft layered landscapes that feel like a peek into a heavenly world beyond the clouds. These unique paper art sculptures can range from card-sized masterpieces she can fit in her hand to entire rooms full of delicate dangling vines. At the root of these soulful works is the Japanese concept of “Kami.”
DESIGN
The Guardian

Darling buds: books, music, theatre and more with spring in their hearts

Van Gogh painted Almond Blossom in 1890, the last year of his life, but even as he struggled with mental illness, the powerful colours of spring set his brush fizzing. Two years earlier, he had painted the fierce spring colours of Provence with intoxicated joy. Now he recaptures that happiness in a brilliant display of white blossoms studded like stars on to the smoother blue void of the sky. Even so, the blooms are sporadic and spaced apart, the branches of the tree green with lichen and moss. The spring is here but you can feel his pain and sadness among the new buds. Jonathan Jones.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Community College Gives Students a Motivational Jolt with Its SPARK Series

Bucks County Community College's SPARK content provides online access to motivational mentoring content for area students. Bucks County Community College invites area high-school and college students to gain firsthand knowledge and insight from business experts from across the nation. The virtual, interactive content is part of the college’s SPARK initiative, centering on:
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Food Labels: What the Heck Do They Mean? Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Event Explains

An upcoming Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce event explains the often-confusing data contained on food labels.Image via Shannon VanDenHeuvel at Unsplash. Ingredients. Serving size. Fat, cholesterol, sodium, and carbohydrate breakdowns. Nutrients. And footnotes in teeny-tiny fonts. Consumers encounter these details on dozens of food labels both in supermarkets and standing at their kitchen cupboards. But what do they mean? And how can they inform purchase choices/menu options? And what are their health implications?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy