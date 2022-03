HARVEYS LAKE — State Rep. Karen Boback Wednesday announced that she will not seek reelection in the 117th Legislative District. “It has truly been an honor to represent the 117th District over the past 15 years,” Boback said in a prepared statement. “As district lines changed, I had the privilege of representing Wyoming County and parts of Luzerne, Lackawanna and Columbia counties. I developed a reputation for immersing myself in the communities I represent, which made the people in the 117th more like a family than a constituency.”

WYOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO