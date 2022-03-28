ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly headed for second consecutive No. 1 album with ‘Mainstream Sellout’

By Troy L. Smith, Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Love him or hate him, Machine Gun Kelly’s fanbase has spoken once again. After releasing his sixth studio album, “Mainstream Sellout,” last week, MGK is on track for his second consecutive...

Complex

Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Sets New Billboard Chart Record

Lil Baby’s My Turn is still going strong. According to Billboard, the 2020 studio album has logged 85 weeks in the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart—marking the longest top-tier run in the chart’s history. The previous record-holder was Post Malone with Hollywood Bleeding, which spent 84 weeks in the top 10 between 2019 and 2021. Prior to that project, Malone held the record with 2016’s Stoney and 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys, both of which surpassed Michael Jackson’s Thriller with 77 weeks in the chart’s top 10.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Embraces The "Sunshine" On New Song With Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Latto released her new full-length studio album, 777, on Friday (March 25) with features from 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, and more. One of the standout songs on the record is her new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, "Sunshine." Arriving on the...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Posthumous ‘Life After Death’ LP Turns 25 Years Old!

A quarter-century ago today in Hip-Hop history, Notorious B.I.G. released his second album, Life After Death. Biggie, who was killed two weeks before its release, was nominated for three Grammy’s for this project: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Solo Performance for “Hypnotize,” and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Mo Money Mo Problems.” The double LP was released posthumously by Bad Boy Records.
HIP HOP
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hypebae

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Vulnerable in New Song "Twin Flame" Dedicated to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly released his new album, Mainstream Sellout, and it’s clear that one of the tracks, “Twin Flame,” is about Megan Fox. In the song, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, gets candid about his relationship with his fiancée. He sings in the first verse, “It’s been six days since the last time I saw your face and you asked my sign/ I told you mine, I question why, and you said, ‘Everything’s aligned’/ On the first day, you told me, ‘I was your twin flame from a past life’/ And tonight the moon is full, so take me anywhere outside/ I cannot kiss you yet, you’re magic, so I’ll just stare at you instead/ I get insecure and panic ’cause I know you’re too pure for this.”
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released their new single “Blick Blick.” The song appears ahead of the New Jersey rapper’s soon-to-be-released debut album Trendsetter. Check out the track below. In 2021, Coi Leray had a breakout year: Her singles “No More Parties” and “Big Purr (Prrdd)”...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ Becomes His First Solo No. 1 Album

Lil Durk is on top of the charts. The Chicago legend’s 7220 album has taken pole position on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper’s first solo No. 1. Billboard notes Durkio’s album moved 120,500 equivalent album units in its first week. Of that number, streaming equivalent units make up 117,500 from a strong 164.81 million on-demand streams. An additional 2,500 came from album sales. TEA units totaled 500. 7220 is the fifth top-five album for Durk and is the third-largest debut for an album this year only trailing Gunna’s DS4Ever (150,300) and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (148,000).
CELEBRITIES
KBAT 99.9

Hear Def Leppard’s New ‘Kick’ Single

Def Leppard have released their first new song in more than six years. "Kick" is the lead single from the band's just-announced 12th album, Diamond Star Halos, which will be released on May 27. You can hear the song below. Filled with handclaps and "nah nah nah nah, nah nah...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
loudersound.com

Ghost's Impera is on course for the band's biggest UK album chart debut ever

Ghost's bombastic, critically acclaimed new record Impera is on course for the band's biggest ever debut in the UK album charts, following its release on Friday. It was revealed today by the Official Charts Company that the fifth studio album from Tobias Forge's spooky crew, their first for four years following the similarly lauded Prequelle, is currently sitting at number two in the UK midweek chart, with only the new album from bedroom pop artist Rex Orange County, Who Cares?, ahead of it.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Abbath’s Dread Reaver: black metal icon hits the sweet spot between Motörhead, Bathory and Kiss

The departure of Abbath from Norse black metal gods Immortal in 2015 is as tale as strange and sad as KK Downing’s flight from Judas Priest four year earlier. Happily, in both cases, we’ve ended up with heartening, worthy and energised self-named projects by headstrong metal icons with something to prove, each glorying in unrestrained guitar worship and full-force metal mayhem.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus top this week’s list of new albums

The return of the Red Hot Chili Peppers tops a new releases week that also includes titles from Miley Cyrus, Daryl Hall, Aldo Nova and more (all subject to change)... Album of the Week: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first new album in six years, “Unlimited Love” (Warner), heralds the return of guitarist John Frusciante after a 10-year absence and of producer Rick Rubin for the first time since 2011. The 17-song set was recorded at Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, Calif., with guests Lenny Castro (percussion), Matt Rollings (piano) and Cory Henry (organ).
CELEBRITIES
