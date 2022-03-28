ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Could banks be dropping overdraft fees? Here’s what we know

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Om8jl_0ervLDqr00

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Could your bank overdraft fees be a thing of the past? A group of senators is now urging the biggest banks to scrap or severely reduce the vicious cycle.

After decades of raking in billions of dollars from mostly poor Americans short of cash in their accounts, the biggest banks are under pressure from lawmakers to make changes.

In a letter sent to seven large firms Thursday, the group of five lawmakers — including Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown — called for a “fairer and more transparent” fee structure.

Some banks like Citigroup and Bank of America said they will reduce or eliminate overdraft fees this year while online banking breakthrough, Chime, has never penalized a customer for being even $1.38 short in their account.

“For many big banks, overdraft fees are still the steady, reliable, predictable, easy revenue that shareholders love,” said Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Frequent overdrafters, according to the CFPB, tend to skew toward those living paycheck to paycheck, and also are disproportionately Black and Latino. One of the top reasons given by Black and Latino Americans for choosing not to have a bank account, or being “unbanked,” is that they are trying to avoid bank fees.

Under political pressure, several large banks, including some that received letters, have taken steps to change such fees.

Regional banking giant PNC launched new account features such as low-balance alerts and a grace period that will help consumers avoid overdraft fees. PNC also plans to limit overdrafts to one per day.

In February, Citigroup announced it would eliminate overdraft fees by this summer. JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) , Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and US Bancorp (USB.N) have moved to give customers extra time to bring their account balances above zero. Bank of America (BAC.N) said it would reduce overdraft fees to $10 from $35 beginning in May and eliminate its “nonsufficient fund” fees, Reuters reports.

Recently, Citizens Bank launched EverValue Checking. In addition to overdraft prevention, key features include a low fixed monthly cost of only $5, no nonsufficient fund fees, and 24/7 Banking with Mobile Deposit and Zelle. Similar to traditional checking accounts, customers can use their Citizens EverValue checking account to pay bills and make debit purchases.

They also said that Citizens Student Checking offers convenient access to funds with no minimum balance to maintain, no monthly maintenance fee, zero overdraft fees and is designed to help individuals under 25 begin their financial journey.

There are options out there that avoid brick and mortar banks, such as Chime Banking . While everything is digital, you get a physical ATM/Debit card, it’s easily linked to numerous accounts you need such as Paypal and Cashapp, it’s accepted anywhere debit/credit cards can be used, you can withdraw cash from any ATM, and even deposit checks with a quick photo from your phone.

Chime even goes one step beyond and offers what they call “spot me” if you don’t have enough in your account. Chime can spot you anywhere from $30-$200 with zero fees, they just take back what you ‘borrowed’ when your next deposit hits. They give you the option to pay a few dollars extra to tip them and say “thanks.”

There are plenty of options that can fit your needs. Don’t hesitate to search around to see what will best suit you in terms of convenience, needs, fees, etc…

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WTAJ

WTAJ

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

