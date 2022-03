The finalized plan for how $2 million in donations will be distributed to the families of victims and survivors expands eligibility for applicants by increasing the designated area of where they must have been present at the time of the shooting. The drafted protocol for distribution included the hallway where the Nov. 30 shooting occurred, two restrooms and a classroom. The final version includes all classrooms and another bathroom along the hallway, meaning that hundreds of students and staff are...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO