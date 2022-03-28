ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen, 95, ‘determined’ to attend ‘very important’ Prince Philip’s memorial service tomorrow

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THE Queen is determined to attend Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday, a royal expert has claimed.

Her Majesty, 95, is expected to join members of the Royal Family at Westminster Abbey for the Duke of Edinburgh's service of thanksgiving, although a final decision will not be made until tomorrow morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3Uvr_0ervJvSj00
The Queen is said to be 'determined' to attend the service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh on Tuesday Credit: AFP

The monarch missed the Commonwealth Day ceremony earlier this month due to concerns about her “comfort”.

She has also been seen using a walking stick over the last six months and recently told a visitor at Windsor Castle: “As you can see, I can’t move.”

But Her Majesty recently received a £62,000 golf buggy to help her get around - and there are hopes this could help her fulfil future engagements.

Asked whether she will attend the service tomorrow, royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News: "Well she says yes, because she's now got her golf, little car and it's big enough to take the corgis in as well.

"She won't take them obviously to the thanksgiving service, but I think that will give her the mobility she wants."

She added: "She looks much, much better and it's very important for her to appear.

"And I think we've been told that she will, she hasn't said she's going to leave it until the absolute last minute and I think it would be heartbreaking for her not to be able to get there."

Tomorrow's service will be streamed live on BBC One from 10.30am and will see royals from across Europe jetting in for the ceremony and 500 guests from his charities and patronages.

It comes after Prince Philip’s funeral was scaled down last April due to Covid rules.

A Palace spokesman said last week: "The service will give thanks for The Duke of Edinburgh's dedication to family, nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the armed forces.

"The service will in particular pay tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh's contribution to public life and steadfast support for the over 700 charitable organisations with which His Royal Highness was associated throughout his life."

Disgraced Prince Andrew is set to attend the service in his first public bash since Philip's funeral.

But Harry has refused to leave California, blaming his absence on a High Court security row over the removal of his armed bodyguards.

The event will come after the Queen spent a night in hospital in October, prompting her to rest under doctors orders.

She missed a two-day visit to Northern Ireland that month, and the Cop26 climate change summit on November 1.

The Queen was also pulled out of the Remembrance Sunday service less than two hours before due to a sprained back.

As a precaution after her Covid bout, she did not go to a Commonwealth Day service earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjRhc_0ervJvSj00
Her Majesty was pictured using a walking stick at Windsor Castle, Berks, last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqWr2_0ervJvSj00
The Queen pictured with Prince Philip back in 2010 Credit: Getty

