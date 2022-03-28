Krimpets and Cryptocurrency in One Stop: Doylestown Store Gains Bitcoin ATM

Bitcoin ATM. Image via Hippo Kiosks, Whitehall. Pa.

The Global Gas Station at 3611 North Easton Road in Doylestown enables the purchase of most convenience-store merchandise: fuel, newspaper, Tastykakes, lottery tickets. But now, customers can also purchase (and sell) Bitcoin, using an onsite ATM.

The functionality comes from supplier Hippo Kiosks LLC, located in Whitehall in the Lehigh Valley .

The machine allows customers to buy and sell the cryptocurrency instantly. Customers are not required to register online, and the transactions require only cash and a digital wallet.

It is available seven days a week, around the clock. And its indoor location makes it accessible in all types of weather.

According to a Google Maps search, the technology has become the 20th bitcoin ATM in the county, joining kiosks in Langhorne, Levittown, Bristol, Newtown, and Warminster.

Hardware for the machine was supplied by ChainBytes, also in Whitehall. It is a developer of cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software.