ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana DeBose breaks barriers with supporting actress win for ‘West Side Story’

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IO84V_0ervJthH00

(The Hill) – Ariana DeBose made history on Sunday at the 94th annual Academy Awards as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar for acting.

“Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white ford Focus. When you look into her eyes you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate,” DeBose said in her acceptance speech upon receiving the best supporting actress award for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg ’s “West Side Story” musical film.

“So to anybody who’s ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the grey spaces, I promise you this: there is indeed a place for us,” she added.

The win marked the “West Side Story” star’s first Oscar nomination and victory. She has won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award for the same role.

Rita Moreno won the same award for the same role in 1962, making her the first Hispanic actress to win an Oscar for acting, CNN reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

West Side Story's lead actress Rachel Zegler offered role as presenter at Oscars... after shocking fans by revealing she wasn't invited despite her movie being nominated for SEVEN awards

Rachel Zegler has been offered to present at The Oscars after expressing her disappointment over not being invited to the gala despite her film West Side Story receiving seven nominations. The 20-year-old Latina actress has now been invited to be a presenter by The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘West Side Story’ Actress Rachel Zegler Reveals She Wasn’t Invited To This Weekend’s Oscar Ceremony

This Sunday, Hollywood’s elite will walk the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards. However, despite its seven Oscar nominations, apparently “West Side Story” actress Rachel Zegler, the lead actor of the film that the story revolves around, has not been invited tothe ceremony. The young actress revealed to a fan on social media that she shockingly won’t be attending the star-studded event this Sunday. This is undoubtedly odd given that the Steven Spielberg remake is one of the biggest contenders for awards this year, and again, she’s the lead actor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose Among Top Winners

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards returned to an in-person ceremony Sunday, with Netflix’s The Power of the Dog taking home top prizes for best picture and best director for Jane Campion. Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose were among the other big winners in the film categories. Television stars Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Melanie Lynskey and Lee Jung-jae also won awards. Nailed It! host and Grand Crew star Nicole Byer was joined by All American‘s Taye Diggs to emcee the event, simulcast on The CW and TBS.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars:...
MOVIES
The Independent

Ariana DeBose left the cinema ‘crying’ after watching The Devil Wears Prada

Academy Award nominee Ariana DeBose discussed her “first big brush with rejection” and how she “felt so checked” by The Devil Wears Prada in a new interview. Appearing on Thursday’s (17 March) episode of Marc Maron’s podcast WTF with Marc Maron, the West Side Story actor talked about being eliminated from season six of So You Think You Can Dance in the first week of public voting. “My god, what a bruise to the baby, baby ego,” DeBose, who was 18 at the time, told Maron.“I was voted off in front of six million people, but mind you the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Oscars 2022: Dame Judi Dench, 87, oozes sophistication as she hits the red carpet with her grandson Sam... as she's up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Belfast

Dame Judi Dench oozed sophistication as she hit the Oscars red carpet on Sunday afternoon at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The celebrated actress, 87, put on a glamorous display in a long white gown with pearl detail as she posed with her grandson Sam Williams at the star-studded event.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#West Side Story#Sag Award#Ford#Afro#Bafta#Hispanic#Cnn#Nexstar Media Inc
People

Kristin Chenoweth Told Ariana Grande to 'Find Her Own Glinda' for Wicked Movie: 'We Talk About It'

Kristin Chenoweth can't wait to see Ariana Grande's take on the role she made famous. The 28-year-old pop star was cast to play Glinda in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the musical Wicked opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Chenoweth and Idina Menzel originated those roles on Broadway when it debuted in October 2003, and the former is revealing the advice she gave Grande.
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

The Crazy Way Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez Got Cast in ‘West Side Story’

But the film’s casting director Cindy Tolan revealed the search that went into finding Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez as Anita and Bernardo, with DeBose initially declining a chance to audition and Alvarez, who had retired from acting, uncontactable. Speaking to the press backstage after picking up a BAFTA...
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Updating BAFTA Awards: “CODA” Screenplay. “Belfast” Best Brit Film, Troy Kostur, Ariana DeBose Supporting Actor Wins, “Drive My Car” Foreign Film

The BAFTA Awards are going on in London. They are meaningless in relation to the real Oscars, but fun anyway. Already Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story.”. “Belfast” is Best british Film. “CODA” won Best Adapted Screenplay. “Cruella” won Best Costume Design....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Vogue

Ariana DeBose Pays Homage To West Side Story’s Anita On The BAFTAs Red Carpet

“It’s sexy, it’s leg, it’s body,” coo stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston of Ariana DeBose’s sunflower-yellow BAFTAs dress. “It’s joyous! A true celebration, with just the right amount of rebellion.” Anyone who devoured Steven Spielberg’s technicolour take on West Side Story will identify the symbolism in DeBose’s light-as-air Oscar de la Renta gown right away.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shropshire Star

Bafta-winning actress Ariana DeBose turned down audition four times

The US actress picked up the supporting actress prize for West Side Story. Bafta award-winning actress Ariana DeBose turned down four auditions with Steven Spielberg for his adaptation of Broadway hit West Side Story. The US star picked up the supporting actress prize at the star-studded ceremony at the Royal...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

So You Can Think You Can Dance alum Ariana DeBose wins an Oscar

The Schmigadoon! star, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress for West Side Story, was 18 when she competed on Season 6 of the Fox reality competition in 2009. She was eliminated early. "Ariana just won the Oscar. Season 6 of SYTYCD. I’m so proud of her," tweeted SYTYCD co-creator Nigel Lythgoe. DeBose isn't the first Oscar winner with a reality TV past. The New Partridge Family Emma Stone won Best Actress in 2017.
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Motion Picture Sound Editors Wins Give ‘Dune’ and ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Momentum

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar-frontrunner “Dune” (Warner Bros.), “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures), and “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) each won sound editing feature awards Sunday night at the 69th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards (held virtually). “Dune” took feature effects/foley, “Nightmare Alley,” a non-Oscar nominee and surprise winner over “Dune” and “No Time to Die,” snagged feature dialogue/ADR, and Oscar nominee “West Side Story” collected feature music. The other Oscar sound nominees are “Belfast” (Focus Features), “No Time to Die” (MGM/UA), and “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix). There were other surprises: Disney’s “Raya and the...
MOVIES
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy