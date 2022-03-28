ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayhealth to present updates at upcoming meeting

Bayhealth’s Sussex County campus

The monthly meeting of the Milford Conversations group will be held on Thursday, April 7, from 8:30-9:30am at 101 S. Walnut Street in Milford (the First Presbyterian Church).  The program for the morning will be an update on happenings at Bay Health Medical Center, the “new” hospital in Milford .

Milford Conversations is open to all interested community leaders in Milford, including those representing business, civic, nonprofit, environmental, arts, education, health and government sectors.  Speakers vary and opportunity is given at each meeting for participants to announce upcoming events or points of interest in the organizations they represent.  The meeting will be held in the church’s fellowship hall.  Entry through the back door, off of Pearl St., is recommended.  For questions, please call 302-422-5701.

