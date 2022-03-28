ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Police Say Chris Rock Declined Pressing Charges Against Will Smith For Oscars Slap

By @IndiaMonee
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1I17_0ervJiEW00

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


According to Los Angeles Police Department, Chris Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith after he slapped him during last night’s Oscars.

Since he declined, the police will not investigate further charges against the now Oscar-winning actor.

SEE: Chris Rock Bought the West Philly Out…”Will Smith Just Smacked The Sh*t Outta Me!”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department told CNN in a statement . “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

“Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” joked Rock.  The camera cut to Pinkett Smith and she rolled her eyes as she has been open recently about struggling with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.  Will then got up and slapped the Acadamy Awards host with an open hand before yelling for him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. Though Rock explained it was a joke, Smith did not find it funny.

He later won his first Oscar for best actor for his role in “King Richard”  and in his acceptance speech, he apologized for the altercation, but not to Rock.

SEE ALSO:

Daddy-Daughter Duo: Diddy Brings His 16-Year-Old Daughter Chance As His Date To The 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé Opens The 2022 Oscars With A Spectacular Performance Of ‘Be Alive’

94th Annual Oscars Awards Best Celebrity Looks [Photos]

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Police#Cnn#Lapd
wrestlinginc.com

MJF & Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Academy Awards

AEW star MJF had an amusing reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony. As seen below, MJF joked that Wardlow told Smith to slap the comedian. I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that. While presenting the award for Best Documentary...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Will Smith's PR Consulted Him During the Commercial Break After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

Will Smith was seemingly spotted consulting with his PR rep during an Oscars commercial break after what appeared to be an unscripted confrontation involving a slap between him and Chris Rock. Ramin Setoodeh, the executive editor of Variety, tweeted a video of what took place right after the incident, writing, "Will Smith’s publicist came over and talked to him at the last commercial. There was also someone standing next to Jada."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022 viewers left confused as Jason Momoa burps while presenting award

Jason Momoa left Oscars 2022 viewers feeling confused after the actor burped while presenting an award.The Aquaman actor was introducing the Best Sound award with Josh Brolin, when he intentionally let out a belch into the microphone while announcing Dune as the winner at the ceremony on Sunday (27 March).After the moment occurred, many rushed to Twitter to ask if what they thought they heard did, in fact, happen.“Did Jason Momoa just burp into the mic right before announcing the sound Oscar,” one twitter user asked, with another saying: “Did Jason Momoa just burp on command at the Oscars?”One viewer...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmaker Sees Backside Of Will Smith’s Oscars Smackdown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was the slap that made headlines across the world. Everyone’s heads turned when Will Smith walked up on stage during the Oscars on Sunday and smacked comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “Will Smith just slapped the ***** out of me,” said Rock.  Viewers were shocked to see an angry Smith walk up and hit Rock after he made a G.I. Jane joke that hinged on the shaved head of Smith’s wife. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**** mouth,” Smith yelled.  Jada Pinkett Smith has publicly addressed her battle with alopecia...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy