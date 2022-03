MOST FLOOD DAMAGED PROPERTIES TO FACE REPEAT PROBLEMS: High waters have caused repeated damage to more than 1,300 flood-insured homes, businesses and government buildings in the state in recent decades, according to data obtained by The Baltimore Sun. But only about one in every eight has been improved in ways likely to prevent significant future flood losses — and those are costs that taxpayers eventually could shoulder. Scott Dance/The Baltimore Sun.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO