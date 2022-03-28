ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

James R. “Jim” Parker

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 1 day ago

James R. “Jim” Parker, 69, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville with his sister, nephew, “daughter of the heart”, and close friend by his side. Jim was born August 31, 1952 in Wooster to the late Thomas H. and Mabel...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

James “Jim” W. Greiber

James “Jim” W. Greiber, age 60, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born in Sauk Prairie on March 20, 1962 to Richard and Geraldine (Pechan) Greiber. Jim attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980. He married Mary Kay Paepke on Aug. 9, 1980. Jim formerly worked for McFarlane’s in Sauk City and later went on to work for Marquip Corrugated in Madison, Coating Place in Verona, Big Joe Lift Trucks in Windsor, and eventually returning to the Coating Place in Sauk City where he worked until he retired in Aug. 2021. Jim had years of knowledge in fabricating, building, and fixing things; he enjoyed sharing his skills and teaching others. Aside from his work skills he was skilled in roadside bowling, enjoying a few beers, and entertaining family and friends at the Greiber Campground a retreat he looked forward to. Jim loved to travel; he and Mary were fortunate to make it to all 50 states. He also enjoyed 4 wheeling, cheering on the Packers and Badgers, and spending time with family especially his two grandsons.
SAUK CITY, WI
Kingsport Times-News

James (Jim) M. Cox

FT. BLACKMORE, VA – Memorial service for James (Jim) M. Cox, 86 of Ft. Blackmore, VA, who passed away January 6, 2022 will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Ft. Blackmore United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Evan Clark and Dr. Todd Cassel officiating, and Rev. Jackie McGowan doing the music.
OBITUARIES
Channel 3000

James “Jim” Eugene Leary

James “Jim” Eugene Leary, age 79, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. Jim was born on March 27, 1942, in Madison, WI. He was the son of Lola (Blumke) Moravec and Dennett Leary. He attended Verona schools and at the age...
MADISON, WI
Upworthy

Formerly enslaved man's response to his 'master' wanting him back is a literary masterpiece

This article originally appeared on 11.03.17. In 1825, at the approximate age of 8, Jordan Anderson (sometimes spelled "Jordon") was sold into slavery and would live as a servant of the Anderson family for 39 years. In 1864, the Union Army camped out on the Anderson plantation and he and his wife, Amanda, were liberated. The couple eventually made it safely to Dayton, Ohio, where, in July 1865, Jordan received a letter from his former owner, Colonel P.H. Anderson. The letter kindly asked Jordan to return to work on the plantation because it had fallen into disarray during the war.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy