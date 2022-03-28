James R. “Jim” Parker

James “Jim” W. Greiber, age 60, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born in Sauk Prairie on March 20, 1962 to Richard and Geraldine (Pechan) Greiber. Jim attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980. He married Mary Kay Paepke on Aug. 9, 1980. Jim formerly worked for McFarlane’s in Sauk City and later went on to work for Marquip Corrugated in Madison, Coating Place in Verona, Big Joe Lift Trucks in Windsor, and eventually returning to the Coating Place in Sauk City where he worked until he retired in Aug. 2021. Jim had years of knowledge in fabricating, building, and fixing things; he enjoyed sharing his skills and teaching others. Aside from his work skills he was skilled in roadside bowling, enjoying a few beers, and entertaining family and friends at the Greiber Campground a retreat he looked forward to. Jim loved to travel; he and Mary were fortunate to make it to all 50 states. He also enjoyed 4 wheeling, cheering on the Packers and Badgers, and spending time with family especially his two grandsons.

