ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This LeapFrog Learning Toy is the Perfect Travel-Sized Companion — & It’s Over 60% Off Today

By Rita Templeton
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMmO4_0ervIC4l00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping kids occupied on the go can be a tricky situation. You face side-eye from Judgy McJudgersons if your kid gets bored and acts out, but those same judgmental folks (non-parents, obviously) will also scorn you for handing your child anything with a screen . It can feel like a no-win situation sometimes!

Luckily, there’s a solution that puts a (screen-free!) library of over 70 stories, songs, poems, and lullabies at your kid’s fingertips and is the perfect portable size … and it just so happens to be on big sale today over at Amazon . Geared toward kids 3-8 years old, the LeapFrog On-the-Go Story Pal helps encourage listening comprehension, stimulates imagination, and builds critical vocabulary skills while keeping them busy, and we’d say that’s a definite win.

This adorable bunny-shaped story player clips conveniently to a backpack or bag with the included carrying strap, and features large easy-to-use controls (read: they’re kid-friendly for independent use, so you don’t have to mess with it every two minutes). You can create a playlist of five of your child’s favorite stories or songs, so they can always find the ones they like best. You can also customize it with up to 10 minutes of your own audio – whether that’s your voice reading a favorite story, singing a song, or just leaving a sweet and comforting message for your child. There’s also a bedtime feature, wherein you can choose the number of things the On-the-Go Story Pal plays before shutting itself off.

Buy: LeapFrog On-the-Go Story Pal $8.99

With character voices, music, and effects that bring stories to life, your child will be captivated with every word. And whether you’re trying to navigate through a public space or just bring some calm to bedtime, you can’t put a price on peace … although it is even better on sale.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

12 Amazon Home Décor Finds That Are Surprisingly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to curating a dream home, you might think that you have to save up a small fortune to shop at places like Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Anthropologie, and West Elm. While we’re admittedly huge fans of all four retailers, we’re also keen on the convenience of Amazon. And, to the surprise of many, the mega online retailer is home to some pretty chic decor pieces, including furniture, rugs, wall art, and more. Although each of those categories is worth perusing on Amazon, today we’re here to focus on the smaller, statement-making room accents. Think: picture frames, mirrors, lamps, pillows, and more. Whether your goal is to finally have a place to toss your keys when you walk in the door or to achieve the perfectly-lit reading nook; to add a modern accent to your vanity or embark on stocking the most stylish bar cart, ahead, you’ll find TK Amazon home decor finds you’ll be tempted to add to your cart. Our advice? Do it. The prices are hard to beat and the reviews make it easy to determine which items actually trout impressive quality. Best of all, many of the items can be purchased with Amazon Prime, which means you won’t have to face never-ending shipping delays before they arrive on your front step. Need we say more?
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Viral-TikTok Fidget Toy Is Perfect For Adults Who Need to Unwind

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when all of our kids wanted nothing more than a fidget spinner? Well, where the heck are the fidget toys for adults that have stress? Look no further because TikTok is here to save the day again with a fidget toy from a brand called speks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leapfrog#Amazon
People

This Is the 'Perfect Raincoat,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's $20 Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Psst, we're going to let you in on a little secret: Stylish rain gear that won't ruin your outfit does exist, and it's quietly on sale at Amazon right now. You can shop ankle rain boots and rain jackets in a variety of colors for less than $40 each. Some shades are already sold out in select sizes, so don't wait to get your wardrobe ready for the rainy days ahead — you can thank us later.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Think They've Found the Perfect Convertible Chair for Small Spaces

Intentional or not, it is pretty likely that at some point in your life, you will fall asleep somewhere that is not your bed. Whether it's in an airplane seat or a chair at a cafe, sometimes you just need to take a nap. We've all been there. What if you had a chair you could fall asleep in that wouldn't leave your entire body sore the next day? Game-changer, right? Enter the convertible chair that's proving to be an Amazon shopper favorite.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Young & Restless Backstab On the Way? Adam’s Next Move Could Save Ashland’s Bacon — and Alienate His Family Forever

Will Victoria’s brother and husband team up to do the unimaginable?. In the aftermath of Ashland informing Victoria that he “can’t do this anymore” and is “done trying” it appears their relationship has come to an end… particularly since she broke down and said she now realized that he’d been lying about having cancer. Our immediate thought was that the outfoxed Locke Ness Monster would tuck tail and get outta Dodge (or Genoa City as the case may be), however, it might not be that simple for Victoria to get rid of him. After all, she did make him co-CEO of Newman-Locke right before this all went down.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

We Want Our Kids to Look at Us the Way Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Does in This Viral Photo

Click here to read the full article. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughters, Leila and Talia, have a ton to be proud of. After all, their mom is the first Black woman to be nominated (and soon, confirmed) to the Supreme Court since its founding in 1790. The first federal public defender appointed to the court. The first justice to have represented criminal defendants since Thurgood Marshall. Need we say more? She’s amazing – but if her credentials don’t prove it, the way her daughter Leila gazes at her in admiration will. The now-viral photo is literally mom goals in one picture. It was...
POLITICS
SheKnows

Quick! This Amazon-Favorite Espresso & Cappuccino Machine Is On Rare Sale For Nearly 40% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s hard getting by the week without a proper cup of coffee. We all have the go-to drink that makes us feel like we could take on anything that the day has in store for us. However, taking the trip to Starbucks or the local coffee shop just sometimes isn’t in our schedule, and our coffee machine isn’t able to make the perfectly foamed espressos we’re craving. Luckily, one of the top-selling espresso...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: As the Show Turns 35, Its Stars Divulge Their Best-Kept Backstage Secrets

It’s not every day a show turns 35 years old, so we’re going to cut The Bold and the Beautiful a little bit of slack. You see, while March 23 is their actual anniversary, the very special episode marking that occasion won’t be airing until March 24 thanks to an earlier pre-emption which threw things out of whack. But hey, it seems to us that if Aunt Mary can lay claim to a “birthday month,” the soap should be given at least a week, right?
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

SheKnows

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy