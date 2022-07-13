ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This LeapFrog Learning Toy is the Perfect Travel-Sized Companion & Is Under $15 For the Next Few Hours

By Rita Templeton
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMmO4_0ervIC4l00

Keeping kids occupied on the go can be a tricky situation. You face side-eye from Judgy McJudgersons if your kid gets bored and acts out, but those same judgmental folks (non-parents, obviously) will also scorn you for handing your child anything with a screen . It can feel like a no-win situation sometimes!

Luckily, there’s a solution that puts a (screen-free!) library of over 70 stories, songs, poems, and lullabies at your kid’s fingertips and is the perfect portable size … and it just so happens to be on big sale today over at Amazon for Prime Day ! Geared toward kids 3-8 years old, the LeapFrog On-the-Go Story Pal helps encourage listening comprehension, stimulates imagination, and builds critical vocabulary skills while keeping them busy, and we’d say that’s a definite win.

This adorable bunny-shaped story player clips conveniently to a backpack or bag with the included carrying strap, and features large easy-to-use controls (read: they’re kid-friendly for independent use, so you don’t have to mess with it every two minutes). You can create a playlist of five of your child’s favorite stories or songs, so they can always find the ones they like best. You can also customize it with up to 10 minutes of your own audio – whether that’s your voice reading a favorite story, singing a song, or just leaving a sweet and comforting message for your child. There’s also a bedtime feature, wherein you can choose the number of things the On-the-Go Story Pal plays before shutting itself off.

LeapFrog On-The-Go Story Pal $14.96

With character voices, music, and effects that bring stories to life, your child will be captivated with every word. And whether you’re trying to navigate through a public space or just bring some calm to bedtime, you can’t put a price on peace … although it is even better when it’s on sale.

ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

