ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Delaware; Schuyler; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHEMUNG...CHENANGO SCHUYLER...TIOGA...BROOME...SULLIVAN...DELAWARE...TOMPKINS SUSQUEHANNA...NORTHERN WAYNE...AND BRADFORD COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Pontotoc A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CHICKASAW...CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC AND WEST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Slate Springs, or 24 miles east of Grenada, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn and Egypt. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Onondaga, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, and for Pennsylvania at 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1 from within the respective state. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Onondaga; Otsego; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow and significant blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Winds gusting up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Delaware, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create icy spots on previously plowed roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An area of steady lake effect snow will persist early this morning, before shifting north toward or just after sunrise. Significant blowing and drifting snow will be the main hazard. Also, wind chills will hover between 0 and 10 below zero early this morning.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Although north winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will still be possible for a couple more hours, the threat for damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher has ended for the evening. Therefore, the High Wind Warning is being allowed to expire at 7 PM CDT this evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Menominee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet and rain at times. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Alger, Delta and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, NY
City
Johnson City, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Sullivan, NY
County
Sullivan County, NY
County
Tioga County, NY
City
Sanitaria Springs, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Vestal, NY
City
Elmira, NY
County
Schuyler County, NY
State
New York State
County
Chemung County, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Chenango, NY
City
Endicott, NY
City
Chemung, NY
City
Fallsburg, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 742 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Angier, or 8 miles east of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coats. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Robertson; Sumner; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Davidson, western Sumner, north central Williamson, northeastern Cheatham and Robertson Counties through 730 PM CDT At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Coopertown to Franklin. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Gallatin, Springfield, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Brentwood, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Coopertown, Belle Meade, Lakewood, Thompson`s Station, Ridgetop and Cross Plains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Fleischmanns
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alcorn, Itawamba, Monroe, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Itawamba; Monroe; Prentiss; Tishomingo TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN ITAWAMBA MONROE PRENTISS TISHOMINGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, AND IUKA.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha Scattered Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers This Evening Scattered moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers continue to move across the area this evening. While these snow showers will be short lived, sudden reductions in visibility down to 1 mile and wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. Light, slushy snow accumulations are also possible on roads as temperatures continue to drop. Those traveling should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay; Lowndes; Oktibbeha The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Clay County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Muldrow, or near West Point, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near West Point around 305 PM CDT. Waverly around 310 PM CDT. Columbus AFB around 315 PM CDT. Kolola Springs around 320 PM CDT. Caledonia around 325 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Mobile, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MOBILE...NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near I65 And AL 158, or 5 miles west of Chickasaw, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Saraland, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Creola, Chunchula, Stockton, Gulfcrest, Axis, Calvert, Mount Vernon, Semmes, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158 and Movico. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, 2600E Road begins to flood 1.5 miles south of Wynoose. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Friday was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 19.1 Fri 6 pm CDT 18.5 16.8 13.9
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ALLEGHENY GREENE WASHINGTON IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BEAVER IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA MARION MONONGALIA WETZEL IN THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA BROOKE HANCOCK MARSHALL OHIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, CANONSBURG, FAIRMONT, FOLLANSBEE, MONACA, MORGANTOWN, MOUNDSVILLE, NEW MARTINSVILLE, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBURG, WEIRTON, WELLSBURG, AND WHEELING.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Holmes; Jackson; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY CALHOUN ESCAMBIA GULF HOLMES JACKSON OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Arenac The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Rifle River near Sterling affecting Arenac County. For the Rifle River...including Sterling...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rifle River near Sterling. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, High water begins to impact campground at White`s Canoe Livery at Melita Road bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0 feet on 03/14/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Rifle River Sterling 6.0 6.6 Wed 7 pm EDT 9.0 7.2 5.3
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for De Kalb, Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: De Kalb; Lagrange; Steuben SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN INDIANA DE KALB LAGRANGE STEUBEN IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN BRANCH HILLSDALE ST. JOSEPH MI IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OHIO DEFIANCE FULTON OH HENRY PAULDING PUTNAM WILLIAMS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGOLA, ANTWERP, ARCHBOLD, AUBURN, BRONSON, BRYAN, COLDWATER, COLUMBUS GROVE, CONTINENTAL, DEFIANCE, DELTA, DESHLER, EDGERTON, FREMONT, GARRETT, HICKSVILLE, HILLSDALE, JONESVILLE, LAGRANGE, LEIPSIC, LIBERTY CENTER, LITCHFIELD, MENDON, MONTPELIER, NAPOLEON, OTTAWA, PANDORA, PAULDING, PAYNE, SHERWOOD, SHIPSHEWANA, STURGIS, SWANTON, THREE RIVERS, TOPEKA, WAUSEON, AND WHITE PIGEON.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 9.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy