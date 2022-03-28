ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sensory-Friendly Movies Come to Crown City Cinemas

wxhc.com
 1 day ago

Something new at Crown City Cinemas. Sensory-Friendly showings on the opening weekend of popular movies. First up, Sonic the Hedgehog on Thursday, April 7. Theater House lights will remain...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘The Lost City’; ‘Infinite Storm’

(WTNH) – “The Lost City” has an 80s movie vibe. Sandra Bullock plays a novelist whose series comes to life and the guy from the cover of her books comes to her rescue. The problem is, he’s just a cover model. Channing Tatum is the cover...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Theater House
FOX43.com

The one where the 'FRIENDS Experience' comes to DC

WASHINGTON — Ever wonder what it was like living in the famously decked-out New York apartment that belonged to Rachel and Monica? Or what it was like sipping on some coffee with your besties at Central Perk? Well, the wait is over because the FRIENDS Experience is opening in D.C. on March 17!
WASHINGTON, DC
BGR.com

Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

Over the past few years, a cinematic phenomenon known as the “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4 to the new Matrix movie as well as John Wick 3, to cite just a few examples. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie hitting theaters in May.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Samuel L. Jackson Movie is Turning Into Netflix Hit

There is no realm Samuel L. Jackson can't conquer. The actor has proven himself at the box office and with critics, and he's spend the last 14 years serving as the backbone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most popular franchise in all of entertainment. He may not have his name and face on most of the posters, but he's the glue that held the films together for quite a while, and he's still actively turning in work as Nick Fury. Jackson is one of our most well-known and beloved actors, a fact that's reflected by the attention he's getting on Netflix.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

HBO Glitch Reportedly Revealed When Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Will Arrive on HBO Max

HBO may have accidentally revealed the HBO Max premiere date of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. According to reports, a technical glitch on the HBO Website — which has been fixed as of writing — stated that the Robert Pattinson-starring film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19 and will air on HBO on April 23. Deadline adds that the dates line up with WarnerMedia’s plan of releasing its films scheduled for 2022 and beyond to hit HBO Max 45 days after it premieres in cinemas; The Batman will supposedly arrive on streaming 46 days after its March 4 theatrical release in the US and Canada.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Godzilla Vs. Kong’s MonsterVerse Sequel Is Officially Happening, And Filming Soon

Godzilla vs. Kong was a solid hit despite coming out in March 2021, one of the first big name movies to be released in theaters at all following pandemic closures. The Legendary MonsterVerse as a whole has been one of the more successful cinematic universe to come along outside of the MCU, and so it's maybe not surprising that a fifth movie in the franchise is on the way, but what is surprising is how close it actually is.
MOVIES
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo hosting sensory-friendly Easter Bunny experience April 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a sensory-friendly Easter Bunny experience and sensory-friendly quiet hours on Sunday, April 10. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and one of the zoo's Egg Ambassadors in a sensory-friendly environment at the Suzie Edwards Conservation Education Classroom with reduced sounds, decreased visual stimulation, and controlled crowds.
COLUMBUS, OH
KTVZ

Where 10 iconic horror movies were filmed

British real estate tycoon Lord Harold Samuel once said, “There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location.” The same can be said of movie-making. Of particular import is the horror movie genre, where the vibe and atmosphere are everything. From the original “Nosferatu” to Jordan...
MOVIES
The Independent

Jared Leto says cinemas ‘wouldn’t exist’ without Marvel movies

Jared Leto has claimed that he doesn’t think cinemas would still exist if it wasn’t for Marvel movies.The actor, best known for his roles in House of Gucci and Dallas Buyers Club, was talking to Variety about the financial health of the film industry when he made the claim.He said: “If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theatres would exist. It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking.”Leto also said that he was “a bit of a snob” when it came to his taste in film and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy