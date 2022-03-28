ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Free-Range Eggs in UK Supermarkets Amid Biggest Avian Flu Outbreak

By Hailey Kanowsky
One Green Planet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFree-range eggs will not be available in U.K. supermarkets by the start of April due to the recent and largest avian influenza outbreak ever recorded in Britain. Nearly 35 million hens in the country have been put on lockdown because of influenza. Source: Evening Standard/YouTube. The Department of Environment,...

