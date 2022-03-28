ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE 'I’m not living for me, I’m living for her': Malin Andersson reveals newborn Xaya gave her 'purpose' after pregnancy resurfaced feelings of grief for her late daughter Consy

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 1 day ago

She welcomed baby daughter Xaya in January with her partner Jared.

And Malin Andersson has opened up about how she's coping with the pressures of being a new mum in an exclusive chat with MailOnline.

The 29-year-old Love Island star also shared how important it is to be open about overlooked topics within motherhood after recently appearing on the Boots Taboo Talk podcast to open up about fertility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQ6lA_0ervGu7H00
Candid: Malin Andersson, 29, has opened up about being a new mum to baby Xaya, losing her own mother and coping with the pregnancy after losing Consy three years prior

After welcoming daughter Xaya, Malin admitted that she has 'a new sense of purpose' as a mum, saying: 'It's 100% given me a purpose, It's given me not just a responsibility to be a mum, but an unconditional love which i've never felt before.'

'I'm not living for me anymore, I'm living for her as well. So it's finding that balance as well to make sure I don't lose myself in the process of it, which a lot of mums do.

'I'm trying to be present and just enjoy every minute because she grows so rapidly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44unhv_0ervGu7H00
Purpose: After welcoming her new daughter Xaya in January, Malin admitted that she has 'a new sense of purpose' 

'At the beginning it takes a while to get into a routine, because I was running on empty, I just had an operation and could barely move – I took a month off work so my whole life was basically her so it was refreshing to implement back parts of my own normalities like work,' Malin continued.

While she is settling into motherhood well, the TV personality admitted that being pregnant with Xaya brought up memories of when she was pregnant with baby Consy, who she tragically lost in 2019.

Consy was born seven weeks premature in December 2018 and was being treated at Great Ormond Street hospital, but sadly passed away aged four weeks on 22 January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgDHJ_0ervGu7H00
Tragic: The influencer admitted that the experience of being pregnant brought back memories of when she tragically lost her daughter Consy, three years prior (pictured)

Malin gave birth to Xaya in an emergency C-section, which used the same scar that she had given birth to Consy from.

She shared: 'The pregnancy brought up feelings of emotion for Consy, because that was the whole process leading up to her death.

'But giving birth brought feelings of joy, especially because she came from the same scar, it brought up a lot of overwhelming feelings of love and happiness.'

Malin's mother - also named Consy - passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer, with Malin admitting that giving birth resurfaced the grief she felt for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9xcE_0ervGu7H00
New mum: Malin said that giving birth 'brought feelings of joy and overwhelming feelings of love and happiness'

'It has brought up a lot of feelings of grief for my mum because it's your mum who you want when you've just given birth, you want to ask for advice and tips, you want her to meet her grandma - it's my mum who i've missed the most since i've given birth,' she revealed.

Malin assured that her mum, who was also named Consy, 'won't be a stranger to Xaya' as she plans to keep her memory alive with stories.

Despite the emergency C-section birth, Malin has fully healed now after a quick recovery, with her and boyfriend Jared sharing parenting duties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSY85_0ervGu7H00
Heartbreaking: it's my mum who i've missed the most since i've given birth,' Malin revealed as she said she wanted her to meet her granddaughter

The pair were friends for years prior to their relationship, with Malin describing him as an 'amazing dad'.

'He's brilliant, he goes to work during the day so he does the nights. He's just absolutely brilliant with her, I stare at them both with such love in my eyes, he's just amazing and is the best father I could ask for,' she gushed.

While the pair are doting parents, they are enjoying their unit of three, with Malin saying she 'doesn't even want to think about' having more children right now.

Malin spoke more on her fertility journey whilst appearing on the Boots Taboo Talk podcast alongside Vogue Williams.

If you have been affected by the death of a baby please call Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeJpF_0ervGu7H00
Baby daddy: Malin and her boyfriend Jared sharing parenting duties, describing him as an 'amazing dad'

