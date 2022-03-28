ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Conservation Corner: Soil analysis will help to make your plants, your wallet happy

By Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 1 day ago
Spring is here! I start making my garden plans with the first warm day. Right now, my cover crop is busy protecting my soil from erosion, adding nutrients and improving the soil structure.

As the literal building block for plants, soil health is vital to a vigorous garden. Lacking essential nutrients, plants will struggle to grow, be more susceptible to disease, and won't be able to produce up to their full potential.

How do I get the perfect soil for my garden?

There is a lot more to it than just adding a “one-size-fits-all” fertilizer. First, you need to know your soil so you can identify nutrients that need to be added or supplemented. Home soil-test kits can be purchased, but once you have your results, you will need to determine how they apply to your garden.

For a small processing fee, Clemson Extension offers a soil analysis service that not only tests your soil but also offers a complete breakdown of results as well as recommendations. And for a limited time, the Spartanburg Soil and Water Conservation District will cover this processing fee for one sample per Spartanburg County address. Just bring your properly bagged sample and completed Soil Form to the District office at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite G, Spartanburg, SC 29303. (For information, call 864-345-6787 or email conservation@SpartanburgSWCD.org.)

You can pick up a soil sample bag from the Clemson Extension Office, the Spartanburg Soil and Water Conservation District Office, or the Spartanburg Headquarters Library. Once you have submitted your sample, you should receive results in about two weeks.

The very first analysis result listed will be the soil pH, a measure of how acidic or basic your soil is. Attaining that proper soil pH value is a big part of getting the most bang for your buck with the fertilizer that you do apply.

At a pH between 6.0 and 6.5, most key nutrients that your plants need, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as secondary nutrients such as sulfur, calcium, magnesium, iron, manganese, boron, copper and zinc, are readily available. At even a slightly lower or higher pH, the availability of these key nutrients drops off steadily.

To reach the recommended pH value, your analysis may suggest that you add lime to raise the pH of your soil. Recommendations will be made based on the crops listed on your Soil Form and the existing pH. Different crops, such as blueberries, prefer a lower pH than typical garden vegetables.

With the pH of your soil in the target range, you can move on to management of the nutrients as they will now be of maximum benefit to your plants.

Next in the analysis will be a list of nutrients by pounds per acre in your soil, along with a bar graph showing them to be at low, medium, sufficient, high or excessive levels. This list starts with phosphorus and potassium and then continues down through calcium, magnesium, zinc, manganese and boron.

The comments section of your analysis will list recommendations on what fertilizer to apply and when. Fertilizers are commonly sold with a list of three numbers separated by hyphens, such as 10-10-10. These hyphenated numbers represent the N-P-K ratio of the fertilizer as packaged. The first number means the bag holds 10% nitrogen, 10% phosphorus, 10% potassium, by weight, and the other 70% of the bag is material used to help carry, or more easily spread, the correct fertilizer over your garden.

You will notice that a result for nitrogen is missing from the analysis for your soil. This is because the nitrogen levels fluctuate depending on several environmental and biological factors. Nitrogen recommendations in your analysis will be based on your selected crops, as well as current data on soils in your area.

If you follow recommendations from your soil analysis, your wallet, your plants and the environment will thank you! Your garden dollars will go only to what is needed, your plants will have what they require to grow, and you will be not be adding excess chemicals.

L. Beth Button is coordinator of the Spartanburg Soil and Water Conservation District.

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

