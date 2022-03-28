ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Riverfront development clears first hurdle in move to Leland

By Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPmL0_0ervGkXF00

The Leland Planning Board has recommended a new zoning and annexation for New Hanover's stalled Battleship Point development.

The Riverfront Urban Mixed-Use District was proposed by developers of the Villages at Battleship Point, an 8.3-acre development which originally sought approval for an identical zoning in New Hanover County. That request was tabled by the New Hanover Board of Commissioners in January, leading developers KFJ Development to turn to Leland.

Initial plans for Battleship Point would have it adding more than 800 housing units and 100,000 square feet of commercial space across at 1100 Point Harbor Road, across from the Wilmington Convention Center.

The Battleship Point annexation and new zoning district will both still have to be approved by the Leland Town Council next month.

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Northwest which left Desmond Malik Radford, 22, and Demetrius Gibbs, 29, dead in early March.

Though no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly named, investigators believe the two victims knew one another and multiple shooters were involved in their slaying.

The town of Northwest is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads investigators to an arrest and conviction in the March 6 double homicide.

In Navassa, shipping company Moto Leader Global is using a downturn in their business caused the conflict in Ukraine to support refugees.

Moto ships salvaged cars to eastern Europe, but the war has caused business to virtually stop, allowing the company to use their empty containers for refugee supplies.

After seeking donations for what was initially a two-week effort, a Brunswick shipping company will now be fundraising for Ukrainian refugees through April.

Find out how you can help.

