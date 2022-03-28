Levittown Fire Company Reminds Drivers Why Those ‘No Parking’ Signs at Fire Hydrants Matter

Levittown firefighters devised a quick solution to a car illegally blocking access to a hydrant needed to fight a nearby apartment fire. Image via Levittown Fire Company No. 2 at Facebook.

An illegally parked car interfered only momentarily with firefighters of Levittown Fire Company No. 2 during a call earlier this week. The responders devised a quick solution to the issue of how to connect their hoses to the nearest hydrant, albeit in a manner the car owner may regret in numerous ways. 94.5 PST unraveled the particulars of the story.

The station’s Facebook post on the incident said it occurred in a “neighboring community,” where an apartment building was ablaze.

With time of the essence, an illegally parked car — positioned directly adjacent to the curbside hydrant — caused only a brief delay in the firefighters’ response.

Unable to move it or wait for its owner, the crew broke the driver’s side and passenger’s side windows, slid the hose through, connected it, and battled the flames.

“We will still use it, even if your car is in the way,” the Levittown Fire Company posted, referring to fire plugs. “Gaining access is part of our training.”

Pa. law requires that no vehicle be parked closer than 15 feet to a hydrant. The fine for doing so is about $50.

Plus repairs if circumstances demand.