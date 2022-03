SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Fire Department gathered to celebrate the successes of 2021 during its annual banquet on March 5.”This is a time when we can get together to recognize the firefighters for all they’ve accomplished over the last year and thank them for the time and service they provide to the community,” Fire Chief Travis Ladson said. In 2021, the Spearfish Fire Department responded to 407 total calls for service, ranging from structure fires to hazardous materials cleanup, assistance with search and rescue, and more. The department completed 3,000 man-hours of training in 2021 and has approximately 54 members.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 14 DAYS AGO