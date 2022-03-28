Queen Elizabeth Revelation: Prince Charles' Mom Using A Golf Cart Amid Mobility Issues? Her Majesty To Reportedly Lose Another Major Title Soon

Click here to read the full article. Staying put. Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle move is officially permanent, according to a new report by the Sunday Times. The outlet claims that the monarch has “no plans” to return to her former home of Buckingham Palace after spending two years at the Berkshire residence. But why? For years, Buckingham Palace was known as the official home of the monarch. But at the onset of the pandemic, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, relocated to Windsor with a limited staff. While Windsor was typically more of a weekend and holiday home for the...

U.K. ・ 22 DAYS AGO