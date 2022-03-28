One dead after car and school bus collide near Eppley Airfield

Omaha Police say one person is dead and another injured following a crash between a car and a school bus near Eppley Airfield Monday morning.

At around 7 a.m., officers responded to the crash at Abbott Dr and East Locust St. Investigation revealed a 2005 Acura was traveling northbound on Abbott Dr.

According to witnesses, a school bus traveling westbound on East Locust ran the light and struck the Acura.

The driver of the Acura, 59-year-old James McCoy of Council Bluffs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The school bus driver, 43-year-old Kevin Downing of Council Bluffs, was transported to Nebraska Medicine for complaints of pain.

The school bus is owned by First Student of Council Bluffs and police say no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

