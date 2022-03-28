ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine officials blame Russian 'provocations' for not opening humanitarian corridors

The Hill
 1 day ago
© AP.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said Sunday that her country will not open humanitarian corridors to evacuate Ukrainian civilians for the foreseeable future due to the possibility of Russian “provocations.”

Stefanishyna said in an interview with the BBC that there was “no development or progress” on issues related to humanitarian corridors out of Ukraine, because Russia refuses to guarantee a smooth evacuation for Ukrainian civilians.

Russia has bombarded a number of Ukrainian cities, with the port city of Mariupol essentially under siege.

President Biden visited Poland on Saturday and gave his harshest indictment of Russian President Vladimir Putin to date, including offering an unscripted remark that Putin's leadership of Russia should not continue. The White House sought to walk back that part of Biden's remarks.

Stefanishyna was pointed in her criticisms of Russia to the BBC, stating that Moscow was taking aggressive military steps against the civilian population of Mariupol.

“Russians do not care about any kind of people’s life or security,” she claimed, calling the war a “genocide with no logic.”

She also said Russia was doing "little to avoid civilian casualties" and that the number of civilian casualties was "very, very high in Ukraine.”

The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
WDIO-TV

Ukrainian aide: Russia no longer asking for surrender

A senior aide to Ukraine’s president says that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement. Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Tuesday that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become “more constructive” and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender — something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks.
The Hill

The Hill

