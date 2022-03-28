ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Gas Stations See Recent Gush of Inaccurate Pump Reports

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kYyl_0ervEZhi00
Michael Bannon, Director, Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection/Weights and Measures.Image via NBC10 Philadelphia.

Buying gas is a rote chore that most drivers don’t pay much attention to. But as NBC10 Philadelphia reporter Matt DeLucia points out, it may be worth being alert on details related to pump reports.

The Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection/Weights and Measures oversees local gas pumps. Its director, Michael Bannon, demonstrated the scrutiny at a Feasterville Sunoco.

Using a special meter, inspectors gauge the flow of gas in cubic inches. Too much or too little for a fixed price yields a failure designation and the pump is pulled from service.

The department checks every pump in Bucks County, every year. Last year, four percent of local pumps were shut down for inaccuracies.

The department also accepts information from consumers who suspect faulty transactions.

“They’ve really up-ticked in the past three weeks or so,” Bannon said, presumably from the additional purchaser scrutiny of record-high prices.

Bannon offers the following advice at the pump:

  • Check the display price against the signage price
  • Make sure the pump starts at zero before filling
  • Look for a valid inspection sticker
  • Ensure the pump looks sealed and secured, to ward against card skimmers or other hacks

Bannon’s last bit of advice is an easy task: Always get a receipt “…so if you think you’ve been shorted, you have proof of purchase,” he concluded.

More on pump reports and gasoline scams is at NBC10.

Comments / 1

lifeisanenigma....?
13h ago

people are also finding we are getting less mileage for the same amount of gas because the gasoline companies are adding too much ethanol. The legal amount of ethanol allowed in our gasoline is 5 to 10% and it is being tested at 15 to 25%. they are ripping us off on multiple levels. Keep an eye on your gas tank if you are not getting the same mileage for the same amount of gas it is because of percentage of ethanol.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

4 Florida Men Allegedly Install 'Pulsators' In Gas Stations To Get Fuel For Pennies

Four men were busted in Florida for allegedly hacking gas stations to get fuel for pennies. The suspects allegedly installed sophisticated "pulsators" in gas stations that regulated the fuel price and fuel flow, allowing them to fill up almost for free, officials said. Investigators arrested the suspects while they allegedly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Bucks County, PA
Business
Bucks County, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Business
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Gush#Feasterville Sunoco
CNET

Gas Thefts are Spiking, Here's How You Can Guard Your Fuel Tank

It's a tale as old as time. As gas prices rise, so does fuel theft. As of Monday, AAA says that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.32 -- up 26 cents week over week and a whopping $1.47 per gallon more than this time last year. That raises the potential profits for thieves, so it should come as no surprise that poachers across the US have been hard at work finding creative ways to liberate fossil fuels from vehicles and gas stations alike. During the last week alone, in Kansas City, thieves are reportedly drilling directly into gas tanks to bypass the anti-rollover valves that prevent siphoning on newer vehicles. In Houston, miscreants in a minivan with a special trap door reportedly stole around 1,000 gallons of diesel directly from the tanks at a gas station over several days.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
morningbrew.com

Instacart adds a 40-cent surcharge to orders to address rising gas prices

Grocery-delivery customers seeing rising costs on their orders may have the gas tank to thank. As the national average price for a gallon of gas has risen 72 cents in the last month, Instacart is the latest delivery company to help its drivers cover the cost with a temporary surcharge, saying on Friday it would tack on 40 cents per order for the next month.
TRAFFIC
FireRescue1

Video: 20+ pileup in Pa.; tanker truck reportedly on fire

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More than 20 vehicles were involved in a crash on Pennsylvania's I-81 between Exit 116 and 119, the Lebanon Daily Voice reported. A tanker truck is reportedly on fire. Fire and EMS crews from area agencies are on scene, Patch.com reported. All lanes of traffic...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NEWS10 ABC

3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday. The crash...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
torquenews.com

Gas Thieves are Damaging Cars

News of late has shown that gas thievery is on the rise with rising gas prices. Worse yet, criminals are resorting to methods that are damaging cars. Here are some examples of how it’s done and what you can do to protect yourself. Gas Thievery Back in the Good...
GAS PRICE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy