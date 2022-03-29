ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Nigeria vs Ghana on TV? Channel, live stream free, kick-off time and team news for TODAY’S World Cup 2022 play-off

By Nyle Smith
By Nyle Smith
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk0GT_0ervEXwG00

NIGERIA and Ghana will face a straight shootout for a World Cup place as the sides face off in Abuja TODAY.

Nothing could separate the two sides in an evenly contested first leg in Ghana, which finished goalless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jclfP_0ervEXwG00
Kelechi Iheanacho will be hoping to fire his side to the World Cup in November Credit: EPA

And crucially, away goals WILL count double in this second leg so the Super Eagles will be expected to play even more cautious this time around.

What time does Nigeria vs Ghana kick off?

  • Nigeria face Ghana TODAY - 29 March.
  • It is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm UK time - same time locally.
  • The match will take place at the Abuja National Stadium in Nigeria which holds a capacity of 60,000.
  • Neither side were able to gain an advantage in the first leg.

What TV channel is Nigeria vs Ghana on and can I live stream it?

  • Unfortunately Nigeria vs Ghana is not being shown on UK television.
  • However, it can be streamed legally via the free streaming service Mola TV.
  • Mobile and tablet users can download the Mola TV app directly to their devices.

Team news

The Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew served his suspension for the first leg having picked up a red card against Comoros so he should be able to return to action.

As for Nigeria, Wilfried Ndidi and Maduka Okoya will need to both be assessed after they were ruled out of the encounter in Ghana.

And Alex Iwobi surprisingly didn't make the cut so the Everton attacker will not be involved either.

Latest odds

To win in 90 minutes

Nigeria 5/6

Draw 7/4

Ghana 4/1

To qualify

Nigeria 1/2

Ghana 7/5

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Tuesday 29 March.

