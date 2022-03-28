Supreme Court to hear copyright dispute over Andy Warhol's images of musician Prince

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a copyright dispute over several images created in the 1980s by the iconic artist Andy Warhol that portrayed the musician Prince.

Lynn Goldsmith, a renowned photographer best known for her portraits of rock musicians, noted that the Warhol piece was based on a photograph she had taken of Prince in 1981, three years before his Purple Rain album made him a super star.

The question before the court is whether Warhol transformed the image enough that it had a distinct meaning or whether the artwork violated Goldsmith’s copyright .

The court is likely to hear arguments in the case this fall.

The New York-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit sided with Goldsmith, ruling that the Warhol series was “substantially similar to the Goldsmith photograph as a matter of law.”

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts argues that the ruling “casts a cloud of legal uncertainty over an entire genre of visual art and would threaten “a sea-change in the law of copyright.”

A man views the painting Large Campbell's Soup Can by Andy Warhol is displayed at Sotheby's January 13, 2016 in New York. The piece is scheduled to be auctioned February 10, 2016 in London. / AFP / DON EMMERTDON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: 547853107 DON EMMERT, AFP/Getty Images

