ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to hear copyright dispute over Andy Warhol's images of musician Prince

By John Fritze, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a copyright dispute over several images created in the 1980s by the iconic artist Andy Warhol that portrayed the musician Prince.

Lynn Goldsmith, a renowned photographer best known for her portraits of rock musicians, noted that the Warhol piece was based on a photograph she had taken of Prince in 1981, three years before his Purple Rain album made him a super star.

The question before the court is whether Warhol transformed the image enough that it had a distinct meaning or whether the artwork violated Goldsmith’s copyright .

The court is likely to hear arguments in the case this fall.

Google: Techies give an old fashioned Supreme Court decent marks in coding case

The New York-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit sided with Goldsmith, ruling that the Warhol series was “substantially similar to the Goldsmith photograph as a matter of law.”

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts argues that the ruling “casts a cloud of legal uncertainty over an entire genre of visual art and would threaten “a sea-change in the law of copyright.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNbrQ_0ervEVAo00
A man views the painting Large Campbell's Soup Can by Andy Warhol is displayed at Sotheby's January 13, 2016 in New York. The piece is scheduled to be auctioned February 10, 2016 in London. / AFP / DON EMMERTDON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: 547853107 DON EMMERT, AFP/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court to hear copyright dispute over Andy Warhol's images of musician Prince

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This Warhol Painting Could Fetch a Record-Shattering $200 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In what is poised to become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches its expectation, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
VISUAL ART
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Iconic Marilyn Monroe image by Andy Warhol tipped to sell at auction for $200M

NEW YORK — An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million. The silkscreen image known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie’s said Monday.
VISUAL ART
The Week

Melinda French Gates says she made clear to Bill Gates she 'did not like' him meeting with Epstein

Melinda French Gates has opened up about her divorce from Bill Gates and the role his relationship with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein played in it. In an interview with CBS This Morning, French Gates was asked about her ex-husband's multiple meetings with Epstein and whether this played a role in their divorce. She said "many things" led to their marriage ending but that she did not approve of these meetings.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Julian Assange gets married in prison as new wife says ‘our love will carry us through’

Julian Assange has married his long-term partner inside a high-security prison in southeast London during visiting hours this afternoon. The WikiLeaks founder’s new wife Stella Moris made an emotional speech to a crowd outside Belmarsh prison following the service.Fighting back tears she said: “I’m very happy but I’m very sad... I wish he were here... What we’re going through is inhuman.“He’s the most amazing person in the world and he should be free. But our love will carry us through.”Passing motorists beeped their horns and supporters cheered as Ms Morris arrived at Belmarsh prison at Wednesday lunchtime wearing a floor-length...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Prince
NBC News

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein caught smuggling Milk Duds in jail

Harvey Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to records viewed by Variety. The Milk Duds were found during a search on Nov. 10, after Weinstein had a face-to-face meeting with Shawn Burkley, one of his attorneys. The Milk Duds were confiscated, and the guards warned that they would have to search his attorneys’ legal binders and laptop bags on future visits.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Christie’s Nabs Former Sotheby’s Old Masters Specialist as Category Sees Comeback

Click here to read the full article. Several months after announcing his departure from Sotheby’s in May, Andrew Fletcher has been appointed as Christie’s global head of the house’s Old Masters department. He will be based in London. “After 20 years there, it was time for something new,” Fletcher told ARTnews. Fletcher joins Christie’s after nearly two decades at Sotheby’s, where he most recently served as head of the Old Masters painting department in Europe. During his tenure there, he also helped develop the Old Masters market in Asia. Amid the disruption to the market brought by the pandemic, Fletcher spearheaded a London...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright#Musicians#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#U S Court Of Appeals#The Second Circuit#The Visual Arts#Sotheby#Afp Getty
Reuters

Canova's lost 'Maddalena Giacente' seen fetching up to $10 mln at auction

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - A rediscovered Antonio Canova marble sculpture of Mary Magdalene is seen fetching up to $10 million when it heads to auction in July. Described by auction house Christies' as the Italian neoclassical sculptor's "lost masterpiece", "Maddalena Giacente" (Recumbent Magdalene) was commissioned by the Earl of Liverpool, then British prime minister, and took three years to carve.
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Picabia Painting Brings Sotheby’s Surrealism Sale to $37 M.

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s staged its first sale dedicated to Surrealist art. Held at the house’s Paris headquarters, the sale was a success, bringing in €33 million ($36.7 million) with premium, across 23 lots. The auction saw a near-perfect sell-through rate, with only one lot unsold, and achieved a total hammer price of €27.1 million ($30.1 million), narrowly surpassing its €26.3 million ($29.2 million). The sale comes as a new level of attention is paid to Surrealism, which will be one of the primary focuses of the 2022 Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place this...
ENTERTAINMENT
mansionglobal.com

What Happened to the Gilded Age Mansions of New York City?

The Charles M. Schwab mansion on Riverside Drive. HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age,” set in 1880s Manhattan, was filmed at a number of historic mansions dating back to the famously ostentatious era. But most are located in Newport, R.I., or Troy, N.Y., according to an HBO spokeswoman—virtually no filming took place in Manhattan.
POLITICS
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Google
Washington Examiner

Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe portrait set to hit auction at $200 million

Art legend Andy Warhol's iconic silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe is expected to break records when it goes up for auction in May at Christie’s in New York. The asking price is reportedly $200 million, with Warhol's current auction record sitting at $105.4 million. The 3-foot portrait, labeled “Shot...
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Milan Museum and Donor’s Heir Tussle Over 600 Works, Australian Museum Investigates Donor’s Past, and More: Morning Links for March 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DEPARTMENT OF PATRONAGE. In Australia, the Wollongong Art Gallery is looking into claims that a supporter who gave it some 100 pieces decades ago may have been a Nazi collaborator in his native Lithuania, ABC News (of Australia) reports. The donor under scrutiny, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, died in 1982. He moved to Australia in 1950, and an exhibition space in the museum is named for him. Meanwhile, in Milan, the Museo del Novecento is dueling in court with the heir of Mario Bertolini, who gave it around 600 artworks before his death in 2020, the Art...
MUSEUMS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

425K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy