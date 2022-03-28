ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

Dr. Anthony Fauci To Give Commencement Address At Roger Williams University In May

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gccfa_0ervETPM00

BRISTOL, R.I. (CBS) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, will deliver the commencement address at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island this spring.

The school made the announcement Monday, adding that Dr. Fauci will also receive an honorary degree at the ceremony on May 20.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a major figure in the U.S. response to the COVID pandemic the last two years.

“Dr. Fauci’s experience throughout his career, but especially over the last two years, has modeled how to do this exceptionally well and provides a real-world example to our students as they enter a complex world,” Roger Williams President Ioannis Miaoulis said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Fauci join our distinguished group of honorary degree recipients and address our graduates and their families. We cannot imagine a more ideal leader to share insights on tackling monumental challenges and to inspire our graduates on how best to thrive in today’s global society.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

U.S. covid infections likely to rise again, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

WASHINGTON — A likely rise in U.S. covid-19 cases probably won’t amount to a full-scale surge or prompt a renewal of widespread restrictions, one of President Joe Biden’s top advisers said. “The bottom line is we likely will see an uptick in cases, as we’ve seen in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, RI
Education
City
Bristol, RI
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Boston

MIT Bringing Back SAT/ACT Test Requirement

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — MIT is bucking the trend of colleges going test-optional, and announced Monday it is bringing back the standardized testing requirement. Dean of Admissions Stu Schmill said the SAT/ACT test requirement will return for future admissions cycles. MIT had suspended the testing requirement since 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schmill wrote that student success at MIT “is significantly improved by considering standardized testing,” especially when it comes to math. “There is no path through MIT that does not rest on a rigorous foundation in mathematics, and we need to be sure our students are ready for that as soon as they arrive,” he said. Harvard University is not requiring SAT or ACT scores through 2026. Education consultant Cathy Costa told WBZ-TV last week that test-optional schools are contributing to a more competitive and stressful college application process. “Kids are feeling empowered to apply to schools that previously they might not have felt they were a good match for, or they were likely to get into,” she said.
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,109 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Back Over 2%

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,109 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now increased to 2.08%, marking the first time the positivity rate has been over 2% during the month of March. Still, there are 222 people currently in the hospital with COVID and 32 patients currently in intensive care, which are both down from Thursday. There was nine additional COVID-related deaths reported on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,558,358. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,969. There were 60,516 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy