Dr. Anthony Fauci To Give Commencement Address At Roger Williams University In May

BRISTOL, R.I. (CBS) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, will deliver the commencement address at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island this spring.

The school made the announcement Monday, adding that Dr. Fauci will also receive an honorary degree at the ceremony on May 20.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a major figure in the U.S. response to the COVID pandemic the last two years.

“Dr. Fauci’s experience throughout his career, but especially over the last two years, has modeled how to do this exceptionally well and provides a real-world example to our students as they enter a complex world,” Roger Williams President Ioannis Miaoulis said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Fauci join our distinguished group of honorary degree recipients and address our graduates and their families. We cannot imagine a more ideal leader to share insights on tackling monumental challenges and to inspire our graduates on how best to thrive in today’s global society.”