Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle’ on HBO Max, A True Crime Doc About Drug Biz Kingpins In Southeast Asia

By Johnny Loftus
 1 day ago

Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle is a three-part docuseries originally produced for HBO Asia and now streaming on HBO Max . Three bosses of the drug trade in Southeast Asia are profiled, from an opium baron who operated in mountainous Myanmar and a pirate trawling on the Mekong River to Laotian kingpin Xaysana Xkeopimpha, aka “The Playboy Drug Lord.”
TRAFFICKERS: INSIDE THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: “He was called The Opium King,” investigative journalist Steven Rice says. “The Prince of Death.” And we cut to a line of heroin being snorted through a rolled-up dollar bill.

The Gist: From the mid-to-late 1970’s through 1994, a man known as Khun Sa controlled the opium trade emanating from Southeast Asia’s Golden Triangle, a mountainous region that stretches across the borders of Myanmar (Burma), Thailand, and Laos. “The Opium King”’s operation reached all the way to New York City, where it supplied 95% pure product to the Italian, African-American, and Latin American criminal groups operating on the street, and the Drug Enforcement Administration eventually targeted Khun Sa as their drug trade public enemy #1. The first episode of the three-part docuseries Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle illuminates the facets of Khun Sa’s narco state fiefdom, from mule trains laden with product bound for distribution routes in Thailand to his personal militia of 25,000 men armed with modern small arms and anti-aircraft missile batteries. In the language of local Shan people, who adopted him as their leader, Khun Sa’s name means “Prince Prosperous.” Indeed, says retired Burmese intelligence officer Col San Pwint. “In the Golden Triangle, he was number one.”

Pwint and other drug enforcement authorities based in Myanmar and Thailand are interviewed alongside special agents and other DEA representatives from New York to describe how Khun Sa was targeted for takedown. There is also an account from Steven Rice, an Australian investigative journalist, who traveled illegally into the Golden Triangle to interview Khun Sa personally. On camera, the drug lord offers to sell the US Government all of his heroin for fifty million bucks, and pledges to use the proceeds to establish sustainable agriculture in the region.

Khun Sa talks a good game – Rice calls him both “charming” and “ruthless” – but the authorities know he’s no Robin Hood. They conduct interdiction operations, seizing large amounts of his product to the tune of one billion dollars in street value. They install DEA operatives on the ground in the Golden Triangle. And they eventually secure a federal indictment of Khun Sa – in absentia, of course – which further emboldens efforts at his capture. Throughout all of this, Khun Sa lives the high life, both literally and figuratively: He’s worth billions, and builds mansions he fills with mistresses. But he also hides out in a mountaintop headquarters hardened against military attack. Is Khun Sa a drug lord, a warlord, or a freedom fighter? It depends on who you ask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kucGN_0ervERdu00 Photo: HBO Max

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? The Netflix true crime docuseries Drug Lords profiled poobahs of trafficking the world over. In season one, an episode entitled “Frank Lucas and the Country Boys” covered the Heroin King of New York, the same Frank Lucas played by Denzel Washington in the 2007 Ridley Scott crime epic American Gangster . In that film, Washington’s Lucas travels to Thailand for a little face time with Khun Sa himself, played by Ric Young, who’s been supplying Frank’s Harlem-based operation with an ultra-pure, totally deadly form of heroin known as “Blue Magic.”

Our Take: Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle is at its most visual when it really does go inside the region. Archival footage reveals the scope of Khun Sa’s militia activities, from young guys with peach fuzz mustaches standing awkwardly before the camera with their M-16’s at port arms, to mule trains lugging bales of raw opium down muddy jungle tracks, to the alarming amount of shoulder-fired rockets and anti-aircraft emplacements available to a guy who at the end of the day was a glorified drug dealer. Khun Sa was more than that, of course – he liaised militarily with both the Thai and Burmese governments, who exchanged ignorance about his opium fields and heroin processing plants for his armed subjugation of rival rebel groups – but the footage helps portray him as a criminal kingpin worthy of a 1990’s Tom Clancy-style global scale action thriller. For their part, the DEA guys interviewed speak to the methodological nature of their case, how they eliminated Khun Sa’s organizational lieutenants as a means of applying pressure to the man on top, and how they feel a measure of pride for having stopped the flow of Southeast Asian heroin into New York, even if their work is ultimately a game of Whac-A-Mole.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: “The evil will never die,” says retired Thailand Counter-Narcotics Chief Pol. Maj. Gen. Viraj Jutimitta. Traffickers sets up its next episode with the assurance that any one drug lord ceasing operations, no matter his strength or power, only offers a vacuum that demands to be filled.

Sleeper Star: Once US drug authorities had a federal indictment in hand for Khun Sa, their confidence in his capture escalated. “He may have felt that he was untouchable,” retired DEA Special Agent John Whalen says, and then allows himself a dramatic pause for self-satisfaction. “And learned otherwise.”

Most Pilot-y Line: “Pablo Escobar and El Chapo may have had notoriety,” investigative journalist Steven Rice says. “But Khun Sa pulled in more cash than they could have ever dreamed.”

Our Call: STREAM IT. Loaded with archival footage, Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle traces the rise and fall of a drug lord’s international operation, with commentary from the bad guy side as well as the good.

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges

Comments / 1

Decider.com

Is ‘Alice’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Keke Palmer Movie Be Streaming?

The upcoming crime thriller Alice is not your typical film about slavery. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, Alice stars Keke Palmer as a woman is enslaved on a plantation in Georgia, in what she believes is the 19th century. But when she escapes, she realizes actually, the year is 1973—slavery has been abolished for over a century, and the Black Power movement is underway.
TV & VIDEOS
Phys.org

Octopus farms raise huge animal welfare concerns - and they're unsustainable too

When you imagine an octopus's world, you might well see a curious creature in a complex undersea environment. Yet the reality of life for some octopuses is existence within a barren tank, inescapably surrounded by humans and other octopuses. This is the bleak world of octopus farming—and soon there could be new commercial farms on the horizon.
ANIMALS
Register Citizen

‘Tokyo Vice’ Trailer Unveils Michael Mann’s HBO Max Crime Series, Starring Ansel Elgort

HBO Max has released the trailer for “Tokyo Vice,” offering a first look at the upcoming crime series. Loosely adapted from American journalist Jake Adelstein’s coverage of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police’s operations, the series stars Ansel Elgort as Adelstein as he documents the criminal underbelly and culture of police corruption of 1990s Tokyo. Ken Watanabe also stars, alongside Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Rinko Kikuchi, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu, Tomohisa Yamashita, Shun Sugata, Masato Hagiwara, Ayumi Tanida and Kosuke Toyohara.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jalsa’ on Amazon Prime, A Bollywood Crime Thriller That’s Building Worldwide Buzz

What constitutes a typical Bollywood film has stretched and changed over the years. It used to be synonymous with melodrama, romance, and intermittent dance numbers, but films in recent years are tackling different topics and utilizing different vehicles to explore topical stories. Jalsa, premiering on Amazon Prime, is a fast-paced crime thriller with two female leads, and features zero song-and-dance numbers throughout. Anecdotally, Indian audiences seem to be receptive to the non-formulaic shift; is Jalsa the next buzzworthy, nontraditional Bollywood film? JALSA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Maya Menon (Vidya Balan) is a powerful news anchor whom audiences love because...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

