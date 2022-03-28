ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuvo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRVFF) on Monday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $25.7 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $55 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRVFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRVFF

