Nuvo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRVFF) on Monday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $25.7 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $55 million.

