Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looks to public for help in solving mysteries from its past

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County Police officer pulled an unconscious driver from a burning car while he was heading home from a shift early Friday morning, the department said. The agency released footage of the heroic act. The officer, identified as Sergeant B. Drew, was with a second officer, Ofc. N Rodgers, at around 1:25 a.m. when they stumbled upon a single-vehicle crash in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue, police said. The engine compartment of the vehicle was on fire, which ignited a brush fire. Drew broke out the window of the vehicle to pull out the driver, who was unconscious. Rodgers fought the fire with an extinguisher until a fire unit arrived and put out the blaze. On March 12, 2022, MCP Sergeant B. Drew broke out the window of a burning vehicle with his flashlight and pulled the unconscious driver out of the car to safety while MCP Officer N. Rodgers began to combat the fire with his extinguisher.#mcpnews pic.twitter.com/40ucBG3wVC — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) March 14, 2022 The driver was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear what caused the crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO