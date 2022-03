WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Disability Rights of North Carolina report shows that suicides in North Carolina jails reached an all-time high in 2020. More people die of suicide in NC jails than in other states, and the NC jail suicide rate continues to rise. Twenty-one people committed suicide in NC jails in 2020. Suicide and drug-related deaths add up to 32 deaths. Suicide rates in NC jails remain higher than the general population: during 2019 and 2020, the suicide rate of people in jails was nine times that of the rest of the population.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO