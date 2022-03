More wheeling and dealing could be in store for Brian Cashman and the Yankees. New York’s general manager didn’t shut the door on possibly making another trade between now and Opening Day. “We've stayed in touch and engaged a lot of clubs about what our needs seem to be right now,” Cashman said Saturday. “If something comes out of any of those discussions, great. If not, we're prepared to go with what we have here."

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO