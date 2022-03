MIDLAND, Texas — More and more cats and dogs here locally are on death row. This is happening because of the overcrowding of our local shelters. "What happens is the shelter will take in animals. Once the shelter is full then decisions have to be made and certain animals have to be killed to open up space for other cats and other dogs to be dropped off so there really is a death row. Every dog and cat gets a certain number of days and when those days are up, no one comes to adopt, no one comes to foster then they are euthanized," said Karen Patterson, Vice President of Operations at Fix West Texas.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO