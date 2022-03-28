Runners, rejoice! Fort Wayne announces new trail program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–‘Tis the season to start running, walking, and biking with Tread the Trails, a program offered by the City of Fort Wayne.

The season kicks off on April 26 at the Salomon Farm Park’s Old Barn at 6 p.m. After participants are finished with the trail, there will be a kickoff party hosted at the Old Barn. Admission is $10, and additional ticket information can be found here .

Runners and cyclists can enjoy free Tread the Trails program starting May 12, on every other Thursday at 6 p.m. All routes will be 5 kilometers, with the option for a longer or shorter experience if the participant chooses. The starting location will vary each week. For more information on location and dates, visit the Fort Wayne parks website .

