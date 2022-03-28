ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Runners, rejoice! Fort Wayne announces new trail program

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2di8MS_0ervDBnj00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–‘Tis the season to start running, walking, and biking with Tread the Trails, a program offered by the City of Fort Wayne.

The season kicks off on April 26 at the Salomon Farm Park’s Old Barn at 6 p.m. After participants are finished with the trail, there will be a kickoff party hosted at the Old Barn. Admission is $10, and additional ticket information can be found here .

Runners and cyclists can enjoy free Tread the Trails program starting May 12, on every other Thursday at 6 p.m. All routes will be 5 kilometers, with the option for a longer or shorter experience if the participant chooses. The starting location will vary each week. For more information on location and dates, visit the Fort Wayne parks website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

