Billings, MT

Update: Police investigate stabbing of 16-year-old boy in Billings Heights

 1 day ago
Update 12:10 p.m.

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a physical altercation in the parking lot of an apartment complex 1225 Lake Elmo Dr.

Lennick said the boy suffered stab wounds to his arms and he was taken to a local medical facility with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made by early Monday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing, Lennick said.

BILLINGS - Police are investigating a stabbing early Monday in the Billings Heights.

Police said on Twitter they responded to a disturbance at 12:41 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive where they located a juvenile male from Billings with multiple stab wounds.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital and the investigation was ongoing, police said. No other information was released.

BILLINGS, MT
