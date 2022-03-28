ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Starting Tuesday, Minnesotans can have rapid COVID-19 tests sent to their homes

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced a new program that will allow residents to order free rapid COVID-19 tests...

Comments / 9

shawn
1d ago

🤔 trying to get people to test to get Covid numbers up on there fake tests before elections for more mail in votes . Imagine that

Reply
6
Aaron Lappe
1d ago

oh thank God my goldfish has been acting weird I think he has covid I'll take 3 test to make sure

Reply
7
