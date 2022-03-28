ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood scammers pretend to be police, ask for money to avoid jail time

By Izzy Karpinski
cbs4indy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is warning about a scam targeting residents via the phone. In the scam, people are calling potential victims and leaving voicemails where...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers pretending to be police charities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local police departments are warning about scammers impersonating police charity organizations. An Action 2 News viewer told Consumer First Alert that she gets a dozen or more calls per day. She says the scammers use aggressive tactics asking for money. “I can’t believe they are...
OSHKOSH, WI
News4Jax.com

Spoofing! Scammers pretending to be calling from WJXT try and dupe viewers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beware of a scam that appears to be circulating in our area. A local woman called News4jax this week asking about a call she received from someone who appeared to be contacting her from our news station. She said the call came at 6:30 Tuesday night and that she picked up because she was curious why WJXT-TV would be contacting her.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

No jail time for the manager who killed a customer with a single punch after the elderly man walked into the store, criticized the worker and called him the N-word

The 27-year-old quick service restaurant manager reportedly punched the white 77-year-old customer who used racial slurs while serving the man. The elderly irate customer walked into the shop and began to scream complaints of poor service. The employee asked him to leave, but the customer continued his tirade and called the worker the n-word.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scammers
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy