Lynnwood, WA

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
Large bag of meth found in homeowner's yard The homeowner told Lynnwood police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard. (Lynnwood PD)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs.

The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.

It turned out to be nearly a pound of methamphetamine, Lynnwood police public affairs and communications manager Joanna Small said.

Crime scene technicians checked the bag for fingerprints, but none were found.

The drugs were entered into evidence.

“We appreciate the vigilant homeowner calling in the discovery immediately,” Small said.

Just My Opinions
1d ago

Somebody's in trouble with the local cartel, they're not going to be happy that they got to tweaked and tossed their stash into someone's yard.

Stina Morey
1d ago

Cute! Some dude's like, "I'm just gonna leave this riiight here", as he places it on some dude's front lawn and pats it before walking away. He quickly turns around and says, "Staaay, I SAID STAY, good boy!" Turns back around and continues on his way, like nothing ta see here folks....

Sheila Butts
23h ago

Glad the article reported the location. Now the person that lost it can go back and get it! WTF?! 😐

KIRO 7 Seattle

Latest victim in string of Lynnwood burglaries says nearly $100,000 worth of cash, items stolen

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The latest victim in a string of similar burglaries in Lynnwood estimates nearly $100,000 worth of cash and items were stolen from his home. Lynnwood police said the March 12 burglary in the 17000 block of 34th Place West was similar to other recent burglaries in which back windows or glass doors were shattered, and cash, electronics and jewelry were stolen.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 15 Dead Dachshunds Frozen in Bags at ‘Horrible’ Utah Home

Utah County authorities were called to check on the home of a 74-year-old woman on March 3, after neighbors said she was away at the hospital and unable to care for dogs in the home. What they found was “horrible, horrible conditions”—including 14 dogs that were malnourished and another 16 that were dead. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, 15 of the dead dogs—who were mostly young puppies—were stored away in Ziploc bags in a freezer, seemingly labeled with their names. The case has been passed to the Utah County district attorney, with a recommended 16 class A misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for the deceased dogs and 14 class B misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for those still living. Police were previously called to the same women’s home in 2018 and removed 14 dogs, allowing four to remain, according to the maximum allotted by city ordinances.
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
Complex

Washington Man Arrested After Police Say DNA Links Him to Rapes From Almost 20 Years Ago

A Washington man is being accused of breaking into a pair of homes and raping two women nearly 20 years ago, as police now share that DNA has linked him to the crimes. Per KREM-TV, Pullman detectives believe they finally solved the cold cases with the arrest of 47-year-old Kenneth Downing, whose bail was set at $5 million after being detained Thursday in North Spokane and pleading not guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say Downing has been at large for 18 years, and was booked at Whitman County Jail after his DNA matched evidence at more than one crime scene.
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect named in death of Everett police officer

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect has been named with the death of Everett police officer Dan Rocha, according to court documents. Richard James Rotter, 50, has been accused of the murder of Rocha and the unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Rotter is a convicted felon...
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

